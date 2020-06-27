BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State commits react to Jordan Hancock's recent tweet

On Thursday afternoon, three-star prospect Devonta Smith announced that he would be reopening his recruitment and decommitting from The Ohio State University. Smith, who straps up the pads for La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, had previously been committed to the school since March 16. That decision was revealed by Smith on Twitter at 1:36 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. At 2:38 p.m. EST, Clemson commit Jordan Hancock sent out an interesting tweet to his 4,000-plus followers.

👀 — jordan hancock (@jordanhancock_7) June 25, 2020

Now, this could have been very coincidental timing on the Rivals250 cornerback's part. Based on the reaction of several Buckeye commits, however, there may be more to this tweet than meets the eye. Along with a boatload of Ohio State fans flooding Hancock's replies, Buckeyes pledge TreVeyon Henderson made sure to drop his thoughts below as well.

I knew we was thinking the same thing!! 😏🌰 — TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) June 25, 2020

Henderson wasn't the only Rivals100 recruit to react publicly to the Hancock's tweet on Thursday. Ben Christman, who will be blocking for Henderson at the next level, also chimed in on the conversation.

Besides drawing attention from a couple of future players on offense for the Buckeyes, the eyes emoji tweet by Hancock was also seen by a pair of defensive backs. One of those DBs is Jakailin Johnson, who checks in as the second-ranked cornerback on Rivals.

Wssp Im tryn Duo 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/uPjUT9blat — Jakailin “JK” Johnson (@jakailin6) June 25, 2020

The other future member of the team's secondary who sent out a pro-Buckeye tweet on Thursday was Jantzen Dunn. Although he didn't interact with Hancock's tweet directly, Dunn posted the acronym of "Best In America," which is Ohio State's moniker for the claim that their defensive back corps is number one in the country.

BIA🤞🏾🖤 — Jantzen Dunn (@JantzenDunn) June 25, 2020

Four-star defensive tackle Michael Hall, a member of the Buckeyes' 2021 class since early February, went a different route with a steak emoji.

Cincinnati-based linebacker Jaylen Johnson, on the other hand, had a different reaction to what Hancock posted this week.

@jordanhancock_7 you’re the biggest troll I know 🤣🔥 — Jaylen.Johnson (@JaylenJohnson21) June 25, 2020