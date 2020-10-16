BuckeyeGrove - 3-2-1: Buckeye Bash, basketball news and much more

In this recruiting-themed edition of "3-2-1," which is presented by Infinit Nutrition, BuckeyeGrove takes a look at some of the most recent news relating to Ohio State basketball and football recruiting. Down below, we talk about three things we learned recently, a couple of questions that we still have and dish out one bold prediction about Ohio State's 2021 class. Some of the topics below include a section on the upcoming Buckeye Bash, the latest in the Buckeyes' pursuit of a pair of junior prospects, a couple of basketball news that transpired recently and much more.

Three Things We Learned

1. Pair of big-time visitors may be in attendance for the Buckeye Bash Over the past several months, it has certainly been a different experience when it comes to how things operate in recruiting. Sure, some aspects have remained the same, such as the jubilation that comes from a commitment, the disappointment of a decommitment, top schools lists and visits, which have been conducted in an untraditional manner. With that being said, there have been drastic changes as a result of this new world we’re living in. 2021 prospects have not had a chance to take official visits, the dead period has been in effect for over seven months and we’ve seen multiple reclassifications in this cycle. Despite these changes, we will be getting a sense of normalcy on Oct. 24. Not only will this date mark Ohio State’s season opener against Nebraska, but it also will be the day of the commit-organized Buckeye Bash. The event, which will be hosted at Jack Sawyer’s house, will be somewhat similar to what we’ve seen LSU's and Oklahoma's pledges do with their “Tiger Turnout” and “Sooner Summit.” The goal is to get several top targets up to the school, hang out with the future players of the football program and simulate an official visit. We know that a number of commits are planning on attending the event, but they could also be joined by a pair of Rivals100 targets: Derrick Davis and Tristan Leigh. Leigh’s mother told me recently that they are planning on going to the event, and that this is their only scheduled visit as of right now. This would be Leigh’s first time journeying up to Columbus since his trip to Ohio State last November.

With no face-to-face contact between football personnel and prospects allowed, the Buckeye Bash will be hosted at Jack Sawyer's house. (Kevin Noon)

As for Davis, his father informed me that they are looking into making their way to the Buckeye Bash, but it all depends on his team’s schedule. Gateway has had several games canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, so they are still waiting to see when exactly they will be playing. Getting both of these targets to Columbus for the event would be a big win for Ohio State’s staff, even though they won’t be allowed to interact with them. The Buckeyes appear to be trailing at least a program or two for Davis and Leigh, so these trips could help them gain some ground. We’ll continue to have more coverage on the Buckeye Bash over the next week and a half, so stay tuned. 2. Ohio State-related basketball news transpired last week It’s been a while since I have been able to include some Ohio State basketball recruiting news in my weekly “3-2-1” piece. Last week, however, we saw a couple of events transpire with two of the top big men in the country. First of all, top-30 overall senior Franck Kepnang announced on social media that he had committed to the Oregon Ducks. As our basketball recruiting analyst Jake Spegal noted, Ohio State was not in his final group of schools, but they have been in the hunt for his services. Secondly, the Buckeyes made the cut for Charles Bediako, who is the third-ranked 2021 center on Rivals. Bediako hails from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, but has a top five of Alabama, Duke, Michigan, Ohio State and Texas. Here is what Spegal had to say about the 6-foot-10, 220-pounder and what he brings to the table. “Bediako is a lengthy, athletic big man who can clean up the glass, run the floor and hit the occasional face up jumper,” Spegal wrote. “He has the potential to be an absolute force on the defensive end with added strength and continued development as his ideal frame and athletic tools can really mold him into an elite defender.” A coveted big man to go along with Kalen Etzler, Malaki Branham and Meechie Johnson would be a solid finish to this class for Christ Holtmann’s staff. Some of the other noteworthy centers they are after are Chet Holmgren and Efton Reid, who also plays for IMG Academy. Continue to follow Spegal’s articles for the latest in Ohio State basketball recruiting. 3. 2022 RB visited Ohio State this past weekend Pennsylvania-based running back Nicholas Singleton, a member of the 2022 cycle, did indeed make the trip to Ohio State this past weekend. I reported two Skull Sessions ago that Singleton was eyeing a trip to Columbus, but I just wanted to follow up on what I heard back. I reached out to him on Twitter on Sunday to see how the trip went, and he responded with a fire emoji. I was looking to get in touch with him over the phone to recap the visit, though it seemed to go well based on that short reaction. We'll hopefully get a full in-depth interview with the borderline Rivals100 running back as well. As for where things stand with Singleton, the sixth-ranked RB on Rivals recently told me that Ohio State and Penn State are currently in the lead for his services. This comes just three months after he told me the Buckeyes were the outright leader in his recruitment, so the Nittany Lions have gained some ground. Day and his staff proved to be successful recruiting in enemy territory in the 2021 cycle as they hold commitments from Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison Jr., and are in the mix for Derrick Davis as well. Luring a top-five Pennsylvania prospect from the Nittany Lions again would be yet another key accomplishment for the program. If Singleton does not pan out, there are several other junior running backs Ohio State is in a good spot for. These recruits include Damari Alston, Dallan Hayden, Gavin Sawchuk, Kaytron Allen and Terrance Gibbs.

Two Questions We Have

1. Should Ohio State be viewed as the favorite for Kiyaunta Goodwin? On Thursday, I had the opportunity to speak with Rivals250 junior offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin. Goodwin, who has undergone a physical transformation in recent years that is nothing short of outstanding, is one of the more sought-after players in the 2022 cycle. Standing at 6-foot-8, 305 pounds, it’s easy to see why Ohio State and over four dozen schools are making a strong push for him. After my recent conversation with him, however, the first question that came to my mind was this: Should the Buckeyes be seen as the program to beat for Goodwin’s services? I thought about this for a couple of reasons. For one, Goodwin told me that Ohio State is one of his favorite schools. This was not too out of the norm, but when asked which other programs are catching his attention, Goodwin did not list a specific school. Instead, his response was “everywhere,” and that he’s going to enjoy his junior season and then take visits.

Goodwin says Ohio State told him he's their No. 1 offensive tackle target in the 2022 cycle.

For another, his comments on Ryan Day were pretty interesting. The No. 30 offensive tackle on Rivals said he speaks with Day on a daily basis, which is something you do not hear often with a head coach and a junior prospect. BuckeyeGrove Publisher Kevin Noon even went on to submit a FutureCast prediction in favor of Ohio State less than a month ago. Based on this conversation and what we’ve been hearing about the Buckeyes’ pursuit of him, I have done the same as well. I think Ohio State is in a good spot with in-state target Blake Miller and they also have some five-star tackles on their radar, but adding Goodwin would literally, and figuratively, be a huge addition to their 2022 class. Goodwin says he’s not close to making a decision at this time. If he does reveal that he will be committing soon, however, then I would go with Ohio State over the field. 2. Where does Ohio State turn to after missing out on Tunmise Adeleye's top three? To no one’s surprise, five-star defensive end and former Ohio State commit Tunmise Adeleye has officially eliminated the Buckeyes from his recruitment. On Wednesday, Adeleye revealed a top three of Alabama, Florida and Texas A&M. These are the schools I had been hearing are the most likely to land Adeleye, who is fond of the SEC and wants to play for a school in the conference. With Adeleye now completely out of the picture, it will be interesting to see where the Buckeyes go from here. We know that J.T. Tuimoloau remains atop their wish list when it comes to defensive ends, but what if things do not pan out in their pursuit of him? Gators commit Justus Boone could become a realistic option if Adeleye winds up committing to UF. Boone is impressed with Larry Johnson's resume, and had intended on officially visiting Ohio State if the dead period was not extended again. If Adeleye does not choose Florida, however, then I expect Boone to ultimately sign with the Gators. Sticking with Florida pledges, could Ohio State wind up extending an official offer to borderline five-star Tyreak Sapp? Sapp originally had them in his top five that he released in July before the school opted not to send him an official offer. He’s someone who has continued to keep his options open and is still looking around, so pursuing him may not be a bad move. There are some other interesting options, with the top one, for me at least, being Aaron Armitage out of Blairstown, New Jersey. He is in possession of an offer from Ohio State, his recruitment is nowhere close to ending and no schools in the Northeast are in his consideration. A strong late push here could prove to be a successful endeavor for Johnson and the rest of the staff. Most people have Tuimoloau pegged to Ohio State, but there are absolutely no guarantees in the recruiting process. They’ll be more than fine with a class that features him and Jack Sawyer, but Johnson and company will also explore some backup options in case Tuimoloau does not team up with them.

One Bold Prediction: Ohio State finishes with at least a dozen commits in the Rivals100