BuckeyeGrove - Weekend News: Bediako's top five, Kepnang to Oregon

Cameroon born big man Franck Kepnang tweeted around 12:45 that afternoon that he would be announcing his commitment via an Instagram live video at 1:30 and although the Buckeyes weren’t one of his top schools, they were still an option for the top 25 big, so I tuned in anyways.

Kepnang chose Oregon over the Buckeyes, North Carolina, Texas A&M and others, leaving Ohio State with three options left for a big man to round out their 2021 class and joining fellow top ranked big Nathan Bittle in the Ducks’ talented class.

Thankfully, we received some good news in the afternoon following Kepnang’s commitment earlier in the day as another Buckeye big man target narrowed down his recruitment via Twitter.



