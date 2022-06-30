2025 TE Davon Mitchell adds Ohio State to extensive offer list

When Davon Mitchell first started playing football in Alabama, he was a defensive end.

When he made the transition to Texas high school football before his freshman season, wanting to play football and be seen as the next great player to come out of Allen High School, he soon found that defensive end wasn’t going to be an option for him anymore, seeing a roster filled with good defensive linemen.

“I didn’t want to wait behind anyone,” Mitchell said.

The transition between defensive end and tight end wasn’t too hard, Mitchell said. The biggest adjustment he had to make was between a traditional three-point stance compared to how he lined up as a defensive end.

But after his freshman season at Allen, the attention came, accumulating offers from major Texas schools like Texas and Texas A&M, while branching out for offers from Virginia Tech, LSU, Florida State and Alabama.

And that’s when Ohio State began to take notice, offering Mitchell as one of a handful of tight ends the Buckeyes handed out offers to Tuesday including 2024 four-star Walter Mathews, 2025 prospect Emaree Winston and 2025 prospect Ryan Ghea.

Ohio State offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson relayed that message of potential to Mitchell when he first contacted the 2025 prospect April 19, with the prospect continuing conversations with senior advisor to the head coach Keenan Bailey.

They saw how Mitchell described himself as a tight end: hard working, committed and a “straight beast.”