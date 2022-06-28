2025 TE Ryan Ghea adds offer from 'unbelievable' Ohio State
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Ryan Ghea is having an eventful Tuesday.
The 2025 tight end was waiting to take his driver's test. But that didn't keep him from announcing his latest offer from Ohio State.
"(It) means a lot," Ghea told Scarlet and Gray Report. "The program is unbelievable and have (a) strong vision for future."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news