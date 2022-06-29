Walter Matthews grew up hearing stories about his uncle.

Allama Matthews couldn’t find a home in his first two seasons at Vanderbilt in 1979 and 1980 before exploding as an All-American tight end in his final two seasons with the Commodores, bringing in 111 catches for 1,501 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in his final two seasons.

Walter Matthews saw a player who worked his way up. He saw a player whose path he wanted to emulate.

Coming out of his sophomore season at Hiram High School in Georgia, Walter Matthews found that he had something rare that could separate him apart.

“I think it’s rare to see a 6-foot-7, 250 kid running a 4.6 40,” Matthews told Scarlet and Gray Report. “It’s very rare.”

It’s a rarity that got the attention of Ohio State, who offered the four-star tight end Tuesday, one of many flooding out of Buckeyes offensive coordinator and tight end coach Kevin Wilson’s room including including 2025 prospect and son of former All-American offensive lineman Orlando Pace Landon Pace, 2025 Alpharetta, Ga. prospect Ryan Ghea and 2025 Calhoun, Ga. prospect Emaree Winston.