Emaree Winston’s father played running back when he played high school football, so his son thought he would do the same, following in his footsteps.

Within a span of a year though, heading into his freshman season at Calhoun High School in Georgia, Winston grew from 5-foot-7 to 6-foot-2 and 231 pounds.

The incoming freshman soon realized he wasn’t going to be a running back like his father was.

Instead, Winston was Calhoun’s versatility threat: a tight end in name, but lining up wherever the team needed him, whether it was outside at receiver or in the backfield. And it was something the Yellow Jackets needed from him immediately, starting every game for the rest of his freshman season after playing only one snap of the season opener.

Winston was a player that Tony Alford discovered late in the 2021 season, which eventually began the process that culminated in an offer from Ohio State Tuesday.

It’s a story the Buckeyes running backs coach doesn’t allow the 2025 tight end to forget.