The “Pace” family name is rich in history around football and Ohio State.

2025 tight end Landon Pace, son of former All-American offensive lineman Orlando Pace, camped with the Buckeyes Tuesday. Not many high school football players grow up with their father already enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Landon Pace said it’s “a blessing” to have Orlando Pace double as both coach and dad.

“He has a big impact on my career,” Landon Pace said. “It’s great to have him as my father, teach me some skills and stuff like that.'