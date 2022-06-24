2024 four-star RB Stacy Gage sees development opportunity at Ohio State

Tony Alford wore Stacy Gage out Wednesday afternoon.

Between Ohio State’s lineman and skill position camps, the Ohio State running backs coach was out on the grass fields with his four-star 2024 target, taking him through drills, working on flat routes out of the backfield with 2025 quarterback prospect Colin Hurley.

Gage knew it would be tough, hearing what to expect from 2023 four-star running back Richard Young, who Alford put through the same workout.

“He said it was going to be brutal, and I believe him,” Gage said.

But it was nothing Gage couldn’t handle. The IMG incoming sophomore views himself as one of the best running backs in the country, saying that all he’s heard from coaches is how perfect of a fit he would be in their offenses.

“All coaches say they love my mentality,” Gage said. “I always come with a dog mentality, always think I’m better than the next guy. Every coach says I can fit into their program… I feel like I can fit into any program.”

When he was on Ohio State’s practice field, working with Alford, Gage just viewed himself as next in line. He’s not intimidated by being on the same practice field that J.K Dobbins and Ezekiel Elliott were and where TreVeyon Henderson currently practices.

Gage sees himself in the same vein, working one-on-one with the one who developed each of those running backs, aiming to match or possibly exceed what they did in the college game

“With all the good running backs coming out of this program, Coach Alford coaching them, I always thought I could be one of those guys and probably even be better,” Gage said.

It’s potential Alford sees in Gage too.