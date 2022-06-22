Why Colin Hurley became Ohio State's second QB offer in the 2025 class

Colin Hurley’s camp day at Ohio State started early.

After walking from his hotel to camp, the 2025 quarterback out of Jacksonville, Fla. found himself on the outside turf fields at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center working with four-star 2024 running back Stacy Gage with routes in front of Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford.

Once Hurley went back inside, though, the attention wasn’t on him.

All eyes on Dylan Raiola: the 2024 Ohio State quarterback commit, who was working with head coach Ryan Day for the first time since his commitment.

Hurley, a quarterback who already has the attention of Georgia, Florida State and LSU saw the challenge. And there’s no other way he would have rather had it, leading to him becoming the second 2025 quarterback Ohio State has offered in the 2025 class.

“Whenever I come to a camp, I intend to be the best quarterback,” Hurley told Scarlet and Gray Report. “I love these type of camps where there is a top-rated quarterback, so I can get to compete against that and show everyone else that I can compete against him.”

And that’s what he did.

Standing second in line in an exclusive throwing session with Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis, Hurley went on to match Raiola throw for throw, a quarterback, the Trinity Christian Academy signal caller said, who “sure can spin it.”

Hurley was learning too, finding himself adjusting to the drills Day had for him and the rest of the quarterbacks on the practice field, like the one-inch drill: forcing the quarterback to place a ball one inch over a net 15 yards down the field.

“I learned a lot from him today,” Hurley said. “There’s some things I didn’t know and he taught them to me, so I will take them back to my high school and work on those things. It definitely felt good being coached by Ryan Day.”

And Day seemed to like what he saw.