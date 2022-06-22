Why Colin Hurley became Ohio State's second QB offer in the 2025 class
Colin Hurley’s camp day at Ohio State started early.
After walking from his hotel to camp, the 2025 quarterback out of Jacksonville, Fla. found himself on the outside turf fields at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center working with four-star 2024 running back Stacy Gage with routes in front of Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford.
Once Hurley went back inside, though, the attention wasn’t on him.
All eyes on Dylan Raiola: the 2024 Ohio State quarterback commit, who was working with head coach Ryan Day for the first time since his commitment.
Hurley, a quarterback who already has the attention of Georgia, Florida State and LSU saw the challenge. And there’s no other way he would have rather had it, leading to him becoming the second 2025 quarterback Ohio State has offered in the 2025 class.
“Whenever I come to a camp, I intend to be the best quarterback,” Hurley told Scarlet and Gray Report. “I love these type of camps where there is a top-rated quarterback, so I can get to compete against that and show everyone else that I can compete against him.”
And that’s what he did.
Standing second in line in an exclusive throwing session with Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis, Hurley went on to match Raiola throw for throw, a quarterback, the Trinity Christian Academy signal caller said, who “sure can spin it.”
Hurley was learning too, finding himself adjusting to the drills Day had for him and the rest of the quarterbacks on the practice field, like the one-inch drill: forcing the quarterback to place a ball one inch over a net 15 yards down the field.
“I learned a lot from him today,” Hurley said. “There’s some things I didn’t know and he taught them to me, so I will take them back to my high school and work on those things. It definitely felt good being coached by Ryan Day.”
And Day seemed to like what he saw.
After camp, Hurley went to talk with the Ohio State head coach, who the 2025 quarterback remembers as being incredibly impressed with after his session opposite Raiola.
“After the camp, he said, ‘Colin, you throw it as good as anyone I’ve seen,’” Hurley recalled. “‘The ball shoots out of your hand. You’re super talented. Stay focused, embrace productive discomfort and keep working. We’d love for you to be a Buckeye.’”
With the offer comes more competition for Hurley.
The Jacksonville, Fla. native is one of two quarterbacks to have an offer in the 2025 class along with Findlay quarterback Ryan Montgomery, who is currently on an extensive trip with his father touring southern schools like Tennessee, Georgia and Clemson.
For Hurley, though, Ohio State is a dream school, one that he’s loved watching growing up. It’s a program where he sees development in action, seeing that step to get to the NFL.
And it was an offer he was waiting for, even if he had to go against the top quarterback in the 2024 class to get it.
“This is a really big offer for any skill position, but especially the QB position,” Hurley said. “This is a really hard offer to get.”