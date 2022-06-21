2024 Dylan Raiola shifts focus to building up Ohio State's future

Carnell Tate walked onto the practice field of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center Tuesday as an Ohio State Buckeye. Flanked by senior advisor to the head coach Keenan Bailey, the 2023 five-star wide receiver wasn’t expected to do anything, taking a tour of his home for the first time after making his intentions known that he wanted to move in. Approaching the garage door that led out to the turf fields, Tate saw a 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback with a goofy grin on his face. Dylan Raiola, the four-star quarterback out of Chandler, Ariz. approached the No. 1 receiver in the 2023 class, dapping him up and relaying the simple phrase that echoed throughout the facility all day. “Hey Carnell,” Raiola beamed, “back-to-back.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7igJxIZXkgQ2FybmVsbCwgYmFjay10by1iYWNrLuKAnTxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmFpb2xhRHlsYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFJhaW9sYUR5bGFuPC9hPiB0byA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Nhcm5lbGx0YXRlXz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AY2FybmVsbHRhdGVfPC9hPiBqdXN0IG5vdy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PaGlvU3RfUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBPaGlvU3RfUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQnVja2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCdWNrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL3lJNVZkaUtwN3MiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS95STVWZGlLcDdzPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENvbGluIEdheSAoQENvbGluR2F5X1JpdmFscykgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2xpbkdheV9SaXZhbHMvc3Rh dHVzLzE1MzkzMDk3ODk0MDYxMDk3MDM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ SnVuZSAyMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Tate’s commitment quickly became old news as Ohio State secured a commitment from the No. 2 receiver in the 2023 class: Brandon Inniss, a 6-foot, 189-pound five-star out of Plantation, Fla. — the Buckeyes’ sixth commitment from Florida in the class. After his first ever workout on campus for head coach Ryan Day, it’s all Raiola could think about, having already seen the program he’s about to join bring in three receivers in the 2023 class in Tate, Inniss and four-star Bryson Rodgers out of Wesley Chapel, Fla. But Raiola’s excitement wasn’t about what Ohio State did in 2023. It was about what the Buckeyes could still do. “Carnell yesterday and Brandon today, me being the future quarterback at Ohio State, it means a lot just to bring in weapons like that,” Raiola said. “Good people, people I want to be around. “And we have one more receiver we want in 23 in Noah Rogers. We’re waiting for him. Maybe we’ll go three in a row, who knows?”

Ohio State 2024 QB commit Dylan Raiola grinned ear-to-ear when he saw 2023 five-star WR commit Carnell Tate. (Colin Gay)