2023 five-star WR Brandon Inniss commits to Ohio State

Bryson Rodgers wasn’t shy.

“I feel a big boom in the air today,” the four-star wide receiver tweeted Tuesday morning, a message shared by many of the top recruits already secured in Ohio State’s 2023 class like Luke Montgomery and Ty Lockwood.

Something was coming.

But Carnell Tate knew what it was yesterday, putting it in the universe with a simple tweet:

“Buckeye nation,” Ohio State’s newest 2023 five-star wide receiver said. “What Drake say?”

Tate knew wide receivers coach Brian Hartline was going back-to-back.

One day after bringing in Tate as the program’s first five-star receiver since Emeka Egbuka in the 2021 class, the Buckeyes secured another one Tuesday.

Five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss, who was previously committed to Oklahoma, committed to Ohio State, giving the Buckeyes each of the top two receivers in the 2023 class and two of the top-six players in the country.

Inniss is the sixth player from Florida to join the Buckeyes’ 2023 class, including Tate, four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson, four-star running back Mark Fletcher and four-star safety Cedrick Hawkins along with Rodgers.

Inniss’ decision came down to the Buckeyes, USC, Miami, Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M, and has already been on an official visit with the Crimson Tide.

Four-star wide receiver Noah Rogers was expected to make the trip for an Ohio State official visit this past weekend, but failed to make it due to travel issues. Inniss, right before he announced his commitment to the Buckeyes, tagged Rogers in a tweet with the eyeball emoji.