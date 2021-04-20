COLUMBUS, Ohio - Several Buckeye commits and targets poured into Columbus just over a week ago to attend the Under Armour All-America Camp at Fortress Obetz.

Most of the program's targets that were at the event on April 11 are members of the 2023 class. One of those prospects is Joshua Padilla, who saw Ohio State dip into his recruitment just under a month ago.

Our own Griffin Strom had an opportunity to catch up with Padilla following this month's camp, and the offensive lineman out of Wayne High School opened up about the Buckeyes' pursuit of him.

“It felt super good,” Padilla said of last month's offer. “Only as a sophomore getting offered by Ohio State is one of the biggest things I’ve accomplished in my high school career. My freshman year, I didn’t think I would get any offers. And then, I pushed my technique, pushed my work ethic.

“And then my sophomore year came around, I was just mauling people around. My film was super great. I guess coaches recognized it and they started offering me.”

After entering the year with just one offer, Padilla has seen his stock skyrocket in 2021, especially in recent weeks. Padilla was given the green light by Oregon a week prior to Ohio State doing so, and saw Miami, Notre Dame, Penn State and West Virginia jump into the mix in the past three weeks.

Padilla opened up about what Greg Studrawa sees in him, and noted that tOSU's o-line coach is looking forward to assisting him with his development in the future.

“Coach Stud loves that I just get after it,” Padilla said. “I have a great mentality and my dominance on the field. He says he’s going to continue helping improve my technique and build me up as a player.”