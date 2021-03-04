BuckeyeGrove - Young, Walker not closing door on potential return next season

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Saturday may be Senior Night at the Schottenstein Center for Ohio State guard CJ Walker and forward Kyle Young, but neither player is shutting the door on the possibility that they could be back in Scarlet and Gray next season.

An October NCAA ruling extended an extra year of eligibility to all Division I winter sport athletes, and while neither Buckeye has come to a conclusive decision just yet, they both said Thursday that they haven't ruled out the potential to take advantage of that opportunity.

“It’s always a possibility, for sure,” Walker said. “With the free year for COVID, it’s obviously an option for me. It’s something my coaching staff, my parents talk about frequently. As of right now, that’s not a decision I’ve made 100 percent.”

Walker, who’s in his third year at Ohio State after two seasons at Florida State and one spent sitting out as a transfer, has dealt with torn ligaments in his right hand all season, an injury that cost him four games in January.

After struggling with his shot through his first 15 performances though, Walker has found his stroke as of late, averaging 11.8 points per game through the past six; a stretch in which he has scored double digits each time out.

Walker has averaged 8.9 points and 3.8 assists through his 52 career games at Ohio State thus far, and started in 40 of them. But even though he’s not ready to say for sure that his time in Columbus is coming to a close, Walker said Saturday’s matchup with Illinois will be a sentimental one.

“If I don’t come back, it’ll be my last home game in the Schott. I have so many great memories here, so many great games individually and as a team playing in front of the fans,” Walker said. “Most definitely emotional, I’m getting emotional now just thinking about everything that’s been going on for these three years that I’ve been here.”

Young, a fourth-year Buckeye hailing from Canton, Ohio, has long been a fan favorite for his workman-like effort on the court –– a style of play that has often seen Young put his body on the line for the good of the team.

Stress fractures, sprained ankles, a concussion and a bout with appendicitis have all been a part of Young’s medical history in the past three seasons alone with the Buckeyes, but he said his injuries won’t necessarily factor into the extensive conversations he plans to have with “a lot of people” about whether or not to come back for Year Five.

“I haven’t made a decision yet. I’m waiting until after the season; weigh out my options, go from there,” Young said.

Young has started in 62 of his 105 games as a Buckeye, and his senior season has been his most prolific as a scorer, averaging a career-high 8.4 points per game as he’s battled through various ailments.

Even if he does end up returning, Young will have a senior speech following Saturday’s game –– he just hasn’t thought about it all that much as of yet.

“I’m not a man of many words, but I’ll make sure I get my point across and keep it at that,” Young said. “Try not to get emotional.”

Before they get too reflective though, Walker, Young and the Buckeyes know they have plenty of work ahead of them as Ohio State stands just one game away from the start of its postseason run.

After all, the final outcome of the season may have a lot to do with which direction the Buckeye seniors lean when making decisions about their future.

“We’ll just have to see in the future, after March,” Walker said. “After trying to win the Big Ten and national championship. So we’ll see after that.”