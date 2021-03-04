Ohio State men’s basketball has just one game remaining on its regular season schedule, but there’s still plenty of variables that will influence its positioning in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament.

On Tuesday, we broke down the remaining Big Ten games that have the most impact on the Buckeyes’ conference seeding, and several of those contests still have yet to take place.

Today though, we’re perusing which options may be most likely for Ohio State’s first matchup in the conference tournament, and analyzing which section of the Big Ten bracket may be most or least favorable for the Buckeyes.

Which teams should or shouldn’t Ohio State fans want to see on the other side of the court as the Buckeyes attempt to make a deep run in the Big Ten Tournament?