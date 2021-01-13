BuckeyeGrove - With guard depth lacking, can Ohio State count on Meechie Johnson?

Meechie Johnson Jr. just checked in for @OhioStateHoops . The should-be senior in high school reclassified in December, and hasn't played in a while due to knee surgery. pic.twitter.com/h73C8Pgmpn

The phrase “next man up” has been a banal part of every coach’s repertoire since the beginning of time.



We’ve seen it used endlessly by programs at every level in the face of the constant threat of COVID-19. There always has to be a replacement ready to go, because you never know when injury or illness will strike.

But what about when that next man up has only practiced for a week and should still be enjoying his final semester of high school?

Enter Meechie Johnson.

“I don’t think we anticipated that he could be counted on as much as he is right now. You have to be careful with a young man’s confidence at this point,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said of Johnson on Tuesday. “Now, he’s a really confident kid, which helps, but it’s just a lot to throw at him.”

Johnson, a freshman guard from Garfield Heights, joined the Buckeyes in early November after transfer Abel Porter was ruled medically unable to play.

With two experienced point guards in front of him in Jimmy Sotos and C.J. Walker, this was supposed to be a developmental year for Ohio State’s lead guard of the future, who was still recovering from a torn ACL at the beginning of his junior year of high school.

Holtmann wanted to slowly work the 18-year old into college shape and maybe toss a few game minutes his way when opportunities arose.

Then, Walker went down with torn ligaments in his hand. Sotos replaced the senior, but suffered a shoulder injury diving on the floor in his first start, leaving his status unclear for the immediate future.