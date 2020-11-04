BuckeyeGrove - Medical condition to end career of Utah State transfer Abel Porter

The Ohio State basketball career of Utah State transfer point guard Abel Porter is over before it got started, as the program announced Wednesday that a non-COVID-19 related medical condition has put an end to his collegiate tenure.

According to the university release, no further details on the situation will be available out of respect for Porter and his family.

“This has been a difficult past few weeks for Abel and his family,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said in a statement. “He is a tremendous person and I know he is very appreciative for the opportunity to be a Buckeye. Abel has expressed how thankful he is for the fantastic medical care he has received. He will remain a part of our program.”

Porter joined the Buckeyes' program in April, and figured to be a backup point guard option for Ohio State behind redshirt senior C.J. Walker. Depth at the position became a question after D.J. Carton entered the transfer portal in March.

A native of Farmington, Utah, Porter started all 34 games for Utah State a season ago, and started 54 of the 94 games in which he played in the program from the 2016-17 to 2019-20 season.

In his final collegiate game, Porter helped Utah State upset No. 5 San Diego State in the Mountain West Conference tournament final to punch an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. However, the tournament was canceled In March due to COVID-19.