BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State replaces Walker by committee in win over Rutgers

Ohio State’s point guard situation looked bleak entering its weekend tilt with No. 15 Rutgers.

After C.J. Walker was ruled out indefinitely with a shoulder injury, three scholarship guards remained on Chris Holtmann’s roster; each appeared either unproven or unready to control an offense going into Saturday.

Bucknell transfer Jimmy Sotos had played just 87 total minutes in 11 games. Duane Washington Jr. has had well-documented issues with control. Meechie Johnson is supposed to be a high school senior.

So instead of handing the keys to the offense to one specific player, Holtmann turned the lead ball-handling position into a group effort on Saturday.

For the most part, it was a good call.

Walker’s primary role was shared by Johnson, Sotos, Washington, and junior wing Justice Sueing in Ohio State’s 79-68 win-- the four combined to dish out 10 assists and split possessions as ball-handlers.

“We’re obviously down a fantastic player and leader, but he’s still there talking to us on the sideline," senior forward Kyle Young said of Walker's absence. "Jimmy did a great job today, stepping up and leading us starting off the game. Got us a huge lift early on. We look to those other guys to bring the same energy.”

Though E.J. Liddell and Washington handled a large portion of the scoring duties, Ohio State’s ball movement was among its best this season.

Sotos (four assists) and Sueing (five assists) flung the ball around in their time on the court, making extra passes and keeping the Rutgers defense moving.

“As far as me handling the ball, I know Coach trusts me enough to be a ball-handler and to make those decisions as well," Sueing said following the game. "Other guys have to step up too at those positions, and today I think did a really good job adjusting.”