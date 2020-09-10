BuckeyeGrove - Which Buckeyes are playing in NFL season opener

As the National Football League kicks off today, Ohio State faithful are looking for any way to get their fill of Buckeye football. Even though they won’t be in scarlet and gray, two Buckeye alumni will take the gridiron tonight when the Houston Texans contest the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Ohio State is all too familiar with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who inked a four-year, $160 million contract extension Saturday. RELATED: Ohio State Week 1 flashbacks During the 2016 Fiesta Bowl between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson, Watson dished out 259 passing yards and rushed for two touchdowns alongside two interceptions and one passing score. It was the largest margin of defeat in Ohio State program history as the Buckeyes were blanked 31-0. Here are the Buckeyes who will kickoff the NFL's 101st season.

Gareon Conley was placed on the Houston Texans' injured reserve on Sept. 7 following offseason right ankle surgery. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Gareon Conley Conley enters his fourth season in the NFL and first full season with the Texans after getting traded from the Oakland Raiders for a 2020 third-round pick in Oct. 2019. The Massillon, Ohio, native originally committed to Michigan in March 2012 before decommiting later that year and choosing to be a Buckeye that December. He was a two-year starter at cornerback during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Conley was a team captain during the 2016 season and helped comprise the fearsome Ohio State secondary with Malik Hooker and Marshon Lattimore. Conley finished tied with the latter for second-most interceptions on the team with four. One of those interceptions was thrown by Watson during the Fiesta Bowl. It was Conley’s most active game in which he also recorded six tackles. Conley was voted to the 2016 All-Big Ten Second Team by the coaches and was taken by the Raiders with the No. 24 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Conley currently has four interceptions through 31 games in his NFL career. He notched a pick-six off then-rookie Baker Mayfield to begin the scoring in a 45-42 Raiders victory in Sept. 2018. The interception was the first thrown by Mayfield in his young professional career. Conley was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 7 and will be eligible to return to the active roster after three games.

Bradley Roby

2015 Top 3 Defense EVER https://t.co/jaPYTAyp7z — Bradley Roby (@BradRoby_1) June 30, 2020