BuckeyeGrove - Today in Ohio State history: ‘06 Buckeyes top No. 2 Texas

Ohio State won’t be lining up on the gridiron this week, but on this day 14 years ago, the top-ranked Jim Tressel-led Buckeyes made a statement win against the nation’s No. 2. In the first regular-season matchup between the country’s top two teams in a decade, it was the BCS Championship Game-bound Buckeyes that cemented their status atop the national polls with a 24-7 win at Texas on Sept. 9, 2006. Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith, who went on to win the Heisman Trophy, led the Scarlet and Gray squad into Austin, Texas, in Week Two and out-dueled Longhorn quarterback Colt McCoy with two scores and 269 yards through the air.

QB comparison: Smith vs. McCoy Team Player C/ATT YDS TD INT Ohio State Troy Smith 17/26 269 2 0 Texas Colt McCoy 19/32 154 1 1

The win avenged a three-point loss suffered by the Buckeyes in the same matchup the year prior, as Vince Young and the eventual national champion Longhorns eked out a 25-22 win in Columbus, Ohio, in 2005. Tied 7-7 with less than two minutes remaining in the first half, Smith found speedy deep-threat Ted Ginn Jr. for a 29-yard scoring strike that gave the Buckeyes a lead they would not squander. It was the third of Ginn’s nine eventual touchdowns on the season, but his stablemate Anthony Gonzalez had an even more impressive performance for the Ohio State offense. Gonzalez had a career-best 142 yards on eight catches, including a 14-yard touchdown in the first quarter that put Ohio State on the board first.

Standout performers Team Player Pos REC YDS TD Ohio State Anthony Gonzalez WR 8 142 1 Ohio State Ted Ginn Jr. WR 5 97 1