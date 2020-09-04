The reality has set in.

There will be no Ohio State football this fall...right?

Week 1 of the college football season typically features a nonconference matchup in which Ohio State has had plenty success. The Buckeyes have won their first game each year since 1999 when No. 12 Miami won the Kickoff Classic in East Rutherford, New Jersey, by a score of 23-12.

Let’s take a look back at three of Ohio State’s season-opening games since 2000, the years around the end of the reign of John Cooper and the start of the Jim Tressel era.