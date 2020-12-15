BuckeyeGrove - What the plan for Meechie Johnson Jr. is after arriving in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Upon return to the Schottenstein Center on Sunday, the Buckeyes had a new face on the sidelines.

Meechie Johnson Jr. arrived at Ohio State last weekend and was on the court during warmups as the now 20th-ranked Buckeyes took on Cleveland State.

“He’s a great kid, and I think he’s going to be a really good player,” head coach Chris Holtmann said Tuesday.

The 6-foot guard was a three-star recruit from Cleveland, Ohio. He reclassified from the class of 2021 in early November.

Johnson didn’t take shots in warm ups or participate in shootaround, but his presence near midcourt showed he’s getting acclimated around his new Buckeyes teammates.

“I think right now he’s taking all that in,” Holtmann said. “He’s jumped into his first week, three games, a Big Ten team and North Carolina. I think he’s experienced kind of like ‘Woah, this is at another level of intensity.’"