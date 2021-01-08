BuckeyeGrove - What do the FutureCast predictions say for Ohio State targets?

2021 Cycle

FutureCast: 100 percent for the Buckeyes Quick Hitter: The prospect that the FutureCast favors Ohio State the most for is five-star senior target J.T. Tuimoloau. There are currently 18 predictions in for the Buckeyes to land the sixth-ranked overall player in this recruiting cycle. Tuimoloau is scheduled to sign next month, and has a top five of Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and the in-state Washington Huskies.

2022 Class

FutureCast: 82 percent for the Buckeyes Quick Hitter: Following fellow Texas-based prospect Caleb Burton's commitment to Ohio State, several predictions flowed in for Ryan Day's program to land Armani Winfield. Since Burton committed on Nov. 23, nine FutureCasts have been submitted in favor of OSU on Winfield's profile page. Even though he doesn't have a commitment date locked in, Winfield does have a top nine right now. It's important to note that Winfield does not have Oklahoma on his list, so the two FutureCasts in favor of the Sooners on his profile could be changed in the future.

FutureCast: 100 percent for the Buckeyes Quick Hitter: No surprise here as all four predictions that have been submitted on Grayes' profile page are in favor of Ohio State. Grayes had his OSU offer from October pinned to the top of his Twitter page throughout a good portion of his commitment to Arizona, and told me a month ago that the Buckeyes are his leader.

FutureCast: 100 percent for the Buckeyes Quick Hitter: Both FutureCast predictions in favor of Ohio State landing Dewberry came after he had nothing but positive things to say about the program in his interview with BuckeyeGrove in June, even referring to them as his "childhood dream school." I still believe this one is far from a guarantee for the Buckeyes as LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and others remain high in the mix for his services. Ohio State has proven in recent years that they can land five-stars from the Lone Star State, so we'll see if they can do so yet again with Dewberry.

FutureCast: 100 percent for the Buckeyes Quick Hitter: Like Dewberry, there are only two FutureCasts that have been submitted on Goodwin's profile, both in favor of Ohio State. Kevin submitted one in September, and I put in a FutureCast for Goodwin after our conversation in October. I still like where things stand with Goodwin, and I believe 2021 OSU signee/Indiana native Zen Michalski will be in his ear about making the move to Columbus.

FutureCast: 100 percent for the Buckeyes Quick Hitter: A handful of FutureCast predictions have been put in for Ohio State to land five-star linebacker Shawn Murphy. There's not much to add here that hasn't already been said about Murphy, who seems to be taking as much time in his recruitment to ensure he makes the right choice.

FutureCast: 71 percent for the Buckeyes Quick Hitter: It's going to be hard to get a true read on Jackson's recruitment, and the FutureCast correctly reflects that. There are a handful of picks in for Ohio State, but one each have been submitted for Michigan and USC. Arizona State, Clemson and Oklahoma are also in Jackson's top six, though I believe they're in the bottom half of that group. It appears as if Jackson could take this all the way until signing day, so it's going to be a long journey for whoever winds up getting him.

FutureCast: 100 percent for the Buckeyes Quick Hitter: Only one FutureCast has been submitted on Nwankpa's profile page, which is courtesy of the author of this article. I have been told that it's a matter of when, not if, Nwankpa will end up teaming up with the Buckeyes. Nwankpa did just release a top 12, so it appears as if he may be further away from making his decision than I initially thought.

2023 Class