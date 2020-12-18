Brian Hartline and the rest of Ohio State's staff are doing a stellar job when it comes to recruiting wide receivers.

The program just signed a trio of top-20 wideouts on Wednesday, with one of those being five-star prospect Emeka Egbuka. They also landed a commitment from Rivals100 junior Caleb Burton less than a month ago.

Now, the Buckeyes are putting themselves in a great spot with 2022 pass catcher Kyion Grayes. Grayes, who netted an offer from Ohio State back in October, recently decommitted from the University of Arizona.

With his recruitment now wide open, the four-star says a new team has emerged to take over the No. 1 spot on his list.

"Right now, that is my favorite school. That is one of my tops," Grayes told BuckeyeGrove. "And I'd say they are at the top of the board. That is, like, my favorite school.