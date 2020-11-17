BuckeyeGrove - What D-line rotation means for Zach Harrison

A former five-star recruit from Lewis Center, Ohio, Zach Harrison has been looked upon as one of the next in line to emerge from Larry Johnson's defensive end factory.

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- At a place like Ohio State, many a football player are waiting in the wings for their crack at the lion's share of the limelight.

“We’re rotating guys," head coach Ryan Day said Tuesday. "Zach’s best football is ahead of him. He’s getting some good work in practice, getting better."

Through three games in 2020, Harrison's 69 total snap counts stand as the seventh-most among Buckeyes defensive linemen. According to the snap counts following the Rutgers game on Nov. 7, Harrison was in there for 25 plays.

He totaled 281 plays throughout his first year at Ohio State, which marked the second-most for a Buckeyes defensive end behind Chase Young .

During his true freshman season in 2019, Harrison saw time in all 14 games, including two starts against Maryland and Clemson.

Harrison has recorded seven tackles so far this season, and 2.5 of which have been for loss. He recorded his first sack during the season-opener against Nebraska, and his season total stands at 1.5.

Junior defensive end Tyler Friday has seen an uptick in his snap count this season, which stands at 86 plays. He said the rotation among defensive lineman has been a "benefit" for their overall performance.

"Everybody's stepping up their game," Friday said. "The rotation definitely plays a part for us, keeping us fresh on the field. No one has to stay out there for 60 plays a game."

The defensive-end depth continues with players such as fifth-year senior Jonathon Cooper and junior Tyreke Smith. Even if Harrison may not be as talked-about as the upperclassmen, it doesn't mean there's reason for discouragement.

"Coach J is doing everything he can to keep us fresh, that's the main goal," Friday said. "As much as sometimes people want to stay out there for four or five drives in a row, it might not be best for us down the road.

"We're playing for games down the road, thinking long-term. Right now just got to make sure you're ready to go when your number's called."

Day said Tuesday that Harrison is continuing to work hard now that he's entered his second year in the program. He added that as the defensive linemen continue to rotate, he projects Harrison will "just keep getting better."

Ohio State still has half its schedule remaining - barring any cancellations due to COVID-19. With so many expectations and the history of the defensive end position, one must remember to take this day-by-day.

"He's really doing a great job maturing as a young player," defensive line coach Larry Johnson said Oct. 7. "He's very coachable, you tell him to do something, he does it exactly as you ask him to do. Again, he's just a sophomore. As a sophomore, he's still learning how to do this thing the right way."