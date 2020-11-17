COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Ohio State left tackle Thayer Munford had a new confidence about him entering the 2020 season.

Less than a week before the start of the season, the senior and third-year starter said we’d see “a different Thayer” now that he’d had time to recover from a back injury that plagued him for parts of the past two years.

Now three games into a season in which the Buckeyes may only play eight or nine, how does Munford feel he’s lived up to his own assertion?

“Compared to last year, like 20 times better,” Munford said Tuesday. “A lot more quicker, a lot more physical. I just feel more confident in my body as a whole.”