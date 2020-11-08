BuckeyeGrove - Snap Counts: Rutgers

It was not the cleanest of games but it is has been 2020 and that has been par for the course for every team across the nation. While Ohio State has had some second-half hiccups along the way you can look at Clemson losing this week to Notre Dame, Alabama giving up 48 points to Ole Miss, Notre Dame having a 12-7 stinker to Louisville and the list goes on. But here, we are only focused on Ohio State and Saturday night's game was supposed to be a chance for the Buckeyes to empty the bench, play a lot of players and get on to the next one. Rutgers never drew closer than 21-points down in the second half but this game always had a feeling that the Buckeyes were playing with fire, at least a little bit and that massive bench "push" never happened. Yes, players like CJ Stroud, Max Wray, Miyan Williams, Cormontae Hamilton, Ryan Watts and Cody Simon all saw their first action of the season as backups, as Justin Hilliard saw his first time of the year too after being dinged up in week one and the victim of a false-positive COVID test in week two. The Ohio State offense was on the field for 71 recorded snaps while the defense was out there for 88, despite the Buckeyes holding a slight edge in time of possession. How did the snaps break up? We take a look with help from our friends at PFF.com as we update the snap counts on our weekly Snap Count feature.

Quarterbacks

QB Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Justin Fields 70 218 Jack Miller 0 6 CJ Stroud 1 1

Justin Fields saw almost all the action here with 70 of the 71 snaps and this time it was CJ Stroud that was able to come in for what would be Ohio State's final play instead of Jack Miller. We should be able to say with great certainty that the back-up QB derby is far from decided for the Buckeyes. As for Fields, another great game where he had four incompletions against five touchdown passes. We are watching a special season, soak it in.

Running Backs

RB Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Master Teague 34 109 Trey Sermon 27 93 Steele Chambers 7 14 Xavier Johnson 0 6 Mitch Rossi 10 16 Miyan Williams 1 1 Demario McCall 4 4

The Buckeyes hit the 200-yard mark once again on the ground but it just has not felt like easy yardage in all three of these games. While both Trey Sermon and Master Teague had 12 carries a piece, Teague was on the field just a little bit more, with a seven-snap edge. When you look at the season numbers, Teague is out there only a few more plays per game as the Buckeyes really are trying to have a running back by committee, at least until someone breaks out. Steele Chambers had four carries on seven snaps on offense but a costly fumble may have put a few holes in the fan-driven push to see more of the young back. Demario McCall saw his first action with the offense as a ball carrier and Miyan Williams made his debut for the Buckeyes as well.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

WR/TE Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Chris Olave 58 191 Garrett Wilson 48 178 Jameson Williams 29 114 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 30 70 Julian Fleming 12 33 Gee Scott Jr. 5 9 Kam Babb 6 12 Jeremy Ruckert 39 130 Luke Farrell 42 126 Cade Stover 2 4 Jake Hausmann 0 24 Chris Booker 1 1

The Buckeyes really do have a one-two punch of Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson but make no mistake, this room is so much deeper than just the top two guys with Jameson Williams hauling in a touchdown and the young receivers finally starting to see more time with Jaxon Smith-Njigba 4th on the team in terms of snaps played. Julian Fleming is still probably thinking about the drop that he had in the game, he had green turf ahead of him, but his future is bright, along with Gee Scott, Jr. At tight end, we are seeing a lot more passes going to the position with Jeremy Ruckert hauling in four grabs and another touchdown. He still trailed Luke Farrell in terms of plays on the field, but it has become a real one-two punch at that position as well with Cade Stover seeing a couple of snaps with Jake Hausmann unavailable.

Offensive Line

OL Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Thayer Munford 70 218 Harry Miller 70 214 Josh Myers 70 218 Wyatt Davis 70 218 Nick Petit-Frere 70 218 Enokk Vimahi 1 7 Luke Wypler 1 7 Paris Johnson 1 7 Dawand Jones 1 7 Matt Jones 0 10 Max Wray 1 1

This one is pretty easy to break down with the first-team offensive line playing 70 of the 71 snaps, along with quarterback Justin Fields. The second team line looked the same as it has before with the exception of Max Wray getting in instead of Matt Jones for that 71st snap of the game.

Defensive Line

DL Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Jonathon Cooper 37 101 Zach Harrison 25 69 Tommy Togiai 41 124 Antwuan Jackson 28 74 Ty Hamilton 15 20 Jerron Cage 26 44 Haskell Garrett 37 93 Javontae Jean-Baptiste 31 61 Tyreke Smith 37 87 Tyler Friday 34 86 Noah Potter 7 9 Darrion Henry-Young 2 4 Zaid Hamdan 4 6 Taron Vincent 27 38 Cormontae Hamilton 3 3

We are going to talk about snaps rather than production here, there will be other pieces that will talk about the line maybe not getting the type of push and penetration that would have been expected in a game like this. Tommy Togiai was the only player to cross the 40-snap threshold in this game with a lot of players playing in the 30-snap range. Larry Johnson is still mixing guys up and looking for the best looks up front but you have to wonder if at some point the Buckeyes might start to ride the hot hands here a little bit more when games like Indiana and Michigan show up on the schedule.

Linebackers

LB Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Tuf Borland 45 119 Baron Browning 35 144 Pete Werner 50 154 Dallas Gant 38 56 Teradja Mitchell 33 64 K'Vaughan Pope 5 7 Craig Young 28 39 Justin Hilliard 26 26 Cody Simon 5 5

There was a lot of opportunity in this unit with Justin Hilliard seeing 26 snaps in his first game back. Add to that guys like Craig Young and Teradja Mitchell seeing a significant amount of reps and it goes to show that a pretty strong rotation is here when Pete Werner topped out the list at playing 50/88 snaps. Cody Simon saw his first action as a true freshman, giving the Buckeyes another player who can jump in there and hold things down.

Defensive Backs

DB Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Shaun Wade 66 109 Sevyn Banks 37 129 Marcus Williamson 46 122 Cameron Brown 0 40 Marcus Hooker 65 162 Josh Proctor 30 84 Ronnie Hickman 16 25 Tyreke Johnson 50 59 Darryl Sinclair 0 2 Lloyd McFarquhar 0 2 Lathan Ransom 0 3 Bryson Shaw 16 21 Ryan Watts 22 22