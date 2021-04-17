BuckeyeGrove - Walk-off walk costs Buckeyes in 5-4 defeat at Maryland Saturday

Walk-off walk costs Buckeyes in 5-4 defeat at Maryland Saturday
In a game that seemingly had it all, from dueling no-hitters to a late-game comeback, it was a bases-loaded walk that did the Buckeyes in as the Terrapins’ game-winning run crossed home plate after ball four.
Ohio State (13-11) scored four runs after the seventh inning, including two in the ninth, but Maryland (12-12) loaded the bases with one out for freshman designated hitter Luke Shliger, who worked the count full from down 1-2 before seeing the fourth ball on an outside pitch from Buckeyes junior right-hander TJ Brock.
“The problem is that we had zero runs scored [earlier]. Had we had three or four runs, then every little thing that happens in the game is not magnified so much,” head coach Greg Beals said. “But when your offense is not producing, then it puts extremely amount of pressure on the pitchers. That’s causing some of the problems on the mound.”
Entering the fifth inning, both Buckeyes redshirt-junior left-hander Seth Lonsway and Terrapins sophomore right-handed pitcher Nick Dean hadn’t allowed a hit. Maryland used an E1 and wild pitch in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively, to take its lead.
The Buckeyes used a two-run shot from redshirt-senior first baseman Conner Pohl to tie the game at two in the top of the seventh, but a pair of solo homers from freshman left fielder Matthew Shaw and Shliger in the eighth off senior left-hander Griffan Smith put Ohio State’s backs against the wall heading toward its final three outs.
Three-consecutive singles to open the top of the ninth put pressure on Terrapins sophomore right-hander Sam Bello. Graduate left fielder Scottie Seymour drew a full-count, bases-loaded walk, then junior Marcus Ernst, who made his season’s first start at second base, grounded into a game-tying double play.
Freshman center fielder Kade Kern singled to put runners on the corners with two down in the top of the 10th, finishing his day 3-5 alongside a pair of runs. Redshirt-freshman righty David Falco entered in relief of Bello, and forced a 6-unassisted to prevent any sort of rally.
After its first two batters reached base, Maryland junior shortstop Benjamin Cowles laid down a sacrifice bunt. An intentional walk to junior first baseman Maxwell Costes preceded the winning run coming via full-count walk.
“I do have to credit Maryland. They do have a really good approach as far as laying off pitches,” Pohl said. “They all have a plan, they all stick to it really well. There was a lot of good pitches that were thrown today that they didn’t swing at. I credit them a little bit, too, for laying off some of those pitches, especially with how gross Lons’ pitches are sometimes.”
The first eight Buckeyes hitters were retired by Dean while the Terrapins put runners in scoring position in the second and third innings. Ernst collected Ohio State’s first base hit with two outs in the fifth, then the Terrapins cracked their hit column with a one-out single from junior catcher Riley Langerman in the bottom half.
After Langerman was caught stealing, senior center fielder Chris Alleyne drew a full-count walk, then scored after trying to steal second and Lonsway made an errant throw.
Maryland plated another run one inning later after Costes reached on a leadoff double and scored on a wild pitch.
The Buckeyes collected eight of their nine hits in the final four innings Saturday, putting runners in scoring position in all but the eighth frame. However, Maryland walked just two batters and struck out all but two Ohio State starters at least once to limit the free damage.
Ohio State’s hits came in bunches, and Pohl said when hits come around in sequence, it’s more of a matter of keeping it going down the batting order.
“It’s just kind of contagious, it just kind of happens,” Pohl said. “Once you string a couple together, it just gets easier for the next guy. Once you see a couple barrels in front of you, you know that it’s easier to come around for you. You’re not really pressing; you’re just trying to follow suit with everybody else.”
Buckeyes pitchers also improved after issuing nine walks a night ago. The walks dropped to seven, while two Maryland hitters were still hit by a pitch. Fifteen punch outs were totaled.
Lonsway walked one less than his last start while striking out 11, and Smith allowed just two hits alongside three strikeouts. Home runs were what costed the senior left-hander in his second inning of work.
Now on a four-game skid, Beals said he wants to see his Buckeyes attack from the first inning and carry that mindset into each frame thereafter.
“There’s no doubt we showed fight. We need to attack the first inning like we did late in the game once we got down,” Beals said. “We need to play good for nine innings and have that mindset in the first inning, in the second inning, in the third inning. If we’re up 4-0 after four, we need to have that mindset in the fifth, the sixth and the seventh and be willing to play with great intensity the entire game.”
The series finale will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday. Ohio State will start junior right-hander Jack Neely on the mound while Maryland will counter with freshman righty Jason Savacool.