BuckeyeGrove - Walk-off walk costs Buckeyes in 5-4 defeat at Maryland Saturday

In a game that seemingly had it all, from dueling no-hitters to a late-game comeback, it was a bases-loaded walk that did the Buckeyes in as the Terrapins’ game-winning run crossed home plate after ball four.

Ohio State (13-11) scored four runs after the seventh inning, including two in the ninth, but Maryland (12-12) loaded the bases with one out for freshman designated hitter Luke Shliger, who worked the count full from down 1-2 before seeing the fourth ball on an outside pitch from Buckeyes junior right-hander TJ Brock.

“The problem is that we had zero runs scored [earlier]. Had we had three or four runs, then every little thing that happens in the game is not magnified so much,” head coach Greg Beals said. “But when your offense is not producing, then it puts extremely amount of pressure on the pitchers. That’s causing some of the problems on the mound.”

Entering the fifth inning, both Buckeyes redshirt-junior left-hander Seth Lonsway and Terrapins sophomore right-handed pitcher Nick Dean hadn’t allowed a hit. Maryland used an E1 and wild pitch in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively, to take its lead.

The Buckeyes used a two-run shot from redshirt-senior first baseman Conner Pohl to tie the game at two in the top of the seventh, but a pair of solo homers from freshman left fielder Matthew Shaw and Shliger in the eighth off senior left-hander Griffan Smith put Ohio State’s backs against the wall heading toward its final three outs.

Three-consecutive singles to open the top of the ninth put pressure on Terrapins sophomore right-hander Sam Bello. Graduate left fielder Scottie Seymour drew a full-count, bases-loaded walk, then junior Marcus Ernst, who made his season’s first start at second base, grounded into a game-tying double play.

Freshman center fielder Kade Kern singled to put runners on the corners with two down in the top of the 10th, finishing his day 3-5 alongside a pair of runs. Redshirt-freshman righty David Falco entered in relief of Bello, and forced a 6-unassisted to prevent any sort of rally.

After its first two batters reached base, Maryland junior shortstop Benjamin Cowles laid down a sacrifice bunt. An intentional walk to junior first baseman Maxwell Costes preceded the winning run coming via full-count walk.

“I do have to credit Maryland. They do have a really good approach as far as laying off pitches,” Pohl said. “They all have a plan, they all stick to it really well. There was a lot of good pitches that were thrown today that they didn’t swing at. I credit them a little bit, too, for laying off some of those pitches, especially with how gross Lons’ pitches are sometimes.”

FRIDAY'S RECAP: Terrapins take advantage of free passes, beat Buckeyes 10-6 Friday