BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State looks to rebound on the road at Maryland for three games

At the halfway point in the 2021 season, the Buckeyes have been reminded that each of the 44 games in this year's all-Big Ten schedule are ever so meaningful. Ohio State’s 13-9 record has it positioned fourth in the Big Ten Conference, while its next opponent, Maryland, is ninth with a 10-12 sitting. These two teams met three weekends ago during the round robin with Iowa in Columbus. The Buckeyes split the two-game mini series with a 5-4 win and 9-3 loss, the latter of which was rather important because head coach Greg Beals kept his team in a huddle in left field for extended time postgame, delivering an important message of motivation. The following weekend, Ohio State swept then-conference-leading Indiana in four games. This time, the Buckeyes are looking to use the Terrapins as another launching pad of sorts. “Every game is important and it doesn't matter what their records are,” Beals said Sunday. “I’m not buying records. We got to make sure our guys are ready to beat anybody and everybody on the day we're playing.” RELATED: Once on cusp of retiring, Patrick Murphy found perfect fit at Ohio State The Buckeyes must push runners across in order to find success at Maryland. Last weekend, the Buckeyes knocked 26 hits, but left at least eight runners on base in all three games against the Wolverines.

Maryland notables - Position players Player Year-Position Statistics Accolades Chris Alleyne SR-OF .266 BA, 21 R (T4 B1G), 6 SB (T5 B1G) Last season, had first 6-hit game in UMD history since 1995 Randy Bednar SR-OF .322 BA, 28 H (T5 B1G), 8 SB (3rd B1G) 2021 Perfect Game Preseason All-B1G Benjamin Cowles JR-SS .360 BA (7th B1G), 10 HR (T1 B1G), 29 RBI (1st B1G), .813 SLG (1st B1G) B1G Player of the Week March 16

ALSO: 'Silent Assassin:' Mitchell Okuley carries loud bat in 2 HR game Ohio State did an excellent job of rallying last Friday to overcome two 2-run deficits despite leaving 10 runners on base. Outfielders freshman Kade Kern and sophomore Mitchell Okuley did an exceptional job reaching base in Ann Arbor, while the former has gotten on in each of his last six games while the latter has reached in 12 of his last 13. To see additional Buckeyes follow Kern and Okuley’s approach, Beals said it’s a matter of executing the game plan. “You know Oke is going to continue to grow offensively. You see he's got some power numbers, he's got some plate discipline with some walks and I think his consistency at the plate is going to continue to grow,” Beals said Saturday. “So, I think Mitchell Okuley’s a hitter. Kade Kern’s obviously a hitter. We got some guys, those first four guys and then you got the big fella [Conner] Pohl sitting in there in the five-hole behind them. This offense has potential to be tough.” Additionally, Michigan was able to apply pressure early, scoring in two of the first four innings in all three of last weekend’s ballgames. Junior right-hander Garrett Burhenn allowed four earned-runs for the first time since his season’s second start March 12, and redshirt-junior lefty Seth Lonsway walked a season-high five Wolverines while also allowing four runs through 4 ⅔ innings last Saturday. Junior righty Jack Neely lasted 2 ⅓ innings Sunday, surrendering a pair of runs. Buckeyes starting pitchers will have to buckle down on the mound, and Beals said having short memories is key. “To be successful as a pitcher, you better have a short memory,” Beals said Sunday. “We're not going to dwell on this, we're going to go back to our strengths. We got to pound the strike zone, we got to pound the bottom of the strike zone. We got to not be too fine. Just pound the bottom of the strike zone, force some contact, and let our defense play.”

Maryland notables - Pitchers Player Year-Handedness Statistics Accolades Sean Burke RSSO-RHP 5.06 ERA, .197 O/BA (7th B1G), 53 K (3rd B1G) 2021 Perfect Game Preseason Big Ten Pitcher of the Year Sam Bello SO-RHP 2.57 ERA, 5 SV (4th B1G), 0.79 WHIP, .146 O/BA in 14 IP 2019 Catholic High School Athletic Association Player of the Year Jason Savacool FR-RHP 5.01 ERA, 4-1 (T1 B1G), 2.62 O/BA 2x B1G Freshman of the Week (March 10 and 24)