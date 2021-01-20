BuckeyeGrove - Toby Wilson, son of Kevin Wilson, commits to Ohio State as a PWO

When it comes to what's left of 2021 recruiting, all of Buckeye Nation's attention has rightfully been focused on Rivals100 prospects J.T. Tuimoloau and Raesjon Davis.

Before those prospects could sign with the school of their choice, however, Ohio State added another member to their 2021 class today.

Toby Wilson, who is the son of OSU offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, announced on Wednesday that he will be making the move to Columbus at the next level. Wilson did not have a scholarship offer from the Buckeyes, so he will join the team as a preferred walk-on.

"Beyond blessed to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at THE Ohio State University!" Wilson wrote on Twitter today. "Thank you to all of my coaches, teammates, and family who have helped me along the way to achieve this! #GoBucks"

Labeled as a three-star offensive center with a 5.5 Rivals Rating, Wilson actually reeled in offers from over a dozen programs throughout his recruitment. The product out of Olentangy High School was given the green light from the likes of Akron, Navy, North Texas and even West Virginia last month.

Even with scholarship offers from these colleges, Wilson ultimately decided to stay close to home and play for a team that is fresh off of their second national championship appearance in the College Football Playoff era.

Including Wilson in the group along with the other scholarship players who signed with the Buckeyes last month, Ohio State now has 22 members in this current class. This is good for second overall in the Rivals Team Rankings, behind the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Looking at the Buckeyes' depth chart and where Wilson will fit in, offensive center Josh Myers recently declared for the NFL Draft. Harry Miller and Luke Wypler will be 1-2 on the depth chart at center, so Wilson may have a chance to come in and earn a spot as a third-stringer.

To get an idea of what Wilson will bring to the table at the next level, check out his senior season highlight reel at the bottom of the page. Wilson currently checks in at 6-foot-3, 285 pounds, which is a solid height and weight heading into his freshman season of college.

Stay tuned to BuckeyeGrove.