Snap Judgments: Buckeyes finish story, claim national title over Irish

Ohio State traded punches with Texas in a physical, tightly-contested College Football Playoff semifinal.
Ohio State could be in a winning position for big-time Georgia transfer Damon Wilson.
Ohio State dominated another playoff opponent in the Rose Bowl as it moves on to the semifinal with Texas.
Jackson has allowed one pressure in Ohio State's two College Football Playoff games.
Tracking who's leaving the Ohio State roster with the transfer portal set to open
Ohio State traded punches with Texas in a physical, tightly-contested College Football Playoff semifinal.
Ohio State could be in a winning position for big-time Georgia transfer Damon Wilson.
Ohio State dominated another playoff opponent in the Rose Bowl as it moves on to the semifinal with Texas.