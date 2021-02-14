BuckeyeGrove - Three key stats: Ohio State vs. Indiana

Ohio State extended its win streak to six games in an impressive display Saturday, cruising past Indiana by a 19-point margin in what proved to be the Buckeyes’ second-largest win over a Big Ten opponent this season. Star Hoosier forward Trayce Jackson-Davis put up 23 points and nine boards, but it wouldn’t be enough for Indiana to make a real run in the closing minutes, as Ohio State’s trademark depth and long bench provided too varied an attack for Archie Miller and company to keep up with. Four Buckeyes scored in double figures during the 78-59 affair, including sophomore forward E.J. Liddell (19), redshirt junior forward Justice Sueing (16), junior guard Duane Washington (12) and redshirt senior guard CJ Walker (10). But beyond the surface-level stats, we’ve dug a bit deeper to give you three categories that illustrate the story of the mid-February matchup better than the final score. ALSO: Ohio State slotted as No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament bracket preview

Points off turnovers: 21-11 Ohio State

CJ Walker forced several turnovers against the Hoosier backcourt on Saturday. (USA Today Sports)

The final turnover totals weren’t quite as lopsided as you might have thought from watching the game, although Indiana still finished with five more than the Buckeyes at a 15-10 disparity. But the reason they felt so impactful to the contest’s bottomline was that Ohio State took advantage of Indiana’s mistakes in efficient fashion, ending Saturday with 21 points off of the Hoosiers turnovers, while Indiana had just 11 on the other end. Ohio State, which has been averaging a program-worst steals number of four-and-change per game, picked Indiana’s pockets on seven occasions on Saturday, with Walker and freshman point guard Meechie Johnson coming up with four steals. Doubling up the Buckeyes in first half turnovers, Indiana might have made it to the locker room with a single-digit deficit at halftime if not for a TO from senior guard Aljami Durham with 25 seconds left, leading to a layup by Liddell to make it a 10-point game before the end of the half. Durham had three turnovers, and underclassmen guards Armaan Franklin and Khristian Lander combined for eight. Three of Franklin’s came in the first half, and three of Lander’s came in the second, as the Buckeyes’ put together a 22-5 run that made any kind of comeback next to impossible.

Ohio State lead time: 35:48

The Buckeyes led nearly the whole way on Saturday, with Indiana last leading before the 15:47 mark of the first half, when a Washington jumper put Ohio State ahead 7-6 in the earlygoing. Most important about this stat, though, is that the Buckeyes didn’t trail or tie for the whole second half, a period in which Ohio State has been known to keep things interesting at the end of games this season with occasional lapses and letdowns. RELATED: Buckeyes continue to show improved ability to close out games in IU blowout Teams like Purdue and Northwestern have each stolen games from Ohio State this year despite the Buckeyes having late second-half leads, and when Indiana cut the Buckeye lead to just five points with 14:11 to play, it looked like the Hoosiers would be around for the long haul. That was quickly proven to be far from the case though, as the Scarlet and Gray displayed its increased maturity and improved capacity to close out opponents, allowing just four Indiana points over the next seven-plus minutes.

E.J. Liddell: 1-for-3 from the field in the second half

E.J. Liddell didn't do much offensively in the second half, but he didn't need to. (USA Today Sports)