BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes continue to show improved ability to close out games in IU blowout

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann expected a down-to-the-wire finish against Indiana on Saturday, and given how many of the Buckeyes’ games have gone this season –– even if mostly in wins –– that outcome would have been far from an astonishment.

Instead, Holtmann’s team gave him a pleasant surprise in the form of a 78-59 result; the second-widest margin of victory for Ohio State against a conference opponent this season.

It wasn’t an out and out blowout from start to finish, as the Hoosiers proved resilient with several runs to cut the game to single digits, but the Buckeyes always seemed to make the right plays at the right time in response, keeping Indiana just out of striking distance before its collective will eventually broke.

“At times during the season we’ve had a lead, a pretty large one too, and we’ve let it slip away, towards the end of the game especially,” redshirt junior forward Justice Sueing said. “So especially in this game, it was a big emphasis as we began to make the lead larger and larger, coach continued to emphasize to keep playing and really keep them on their heels."

The events of the earlygoing might have foretold the final score, as Ohio State went on a 19-0 run through the middle of the first half to put Indiana well behind the eight-ball.

However, the Hoosiers hung tough, with four different scorers powering an 11-0 run of their own in the waning minutes of the opening period. It was just a six-point game with 1:32 left in the first half, with Indiana threatening to head into the locker room with a much more favorable score than it might have deserved after the slow start.

But Ohio State countered, scoring seven of the final nine points in the half, including the last four on two free throws from redshirt senior point guard CJ Walker and a layup from sophomore forward E.J. Liddell on a fastbreak.

The Buckeyes took a 38-28 lead into halftime, but Indiana was still not done.

Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who finished with 23 points and nine rebounds, scored three buckets in the first five-minutes-and-change to start out the second half –– including two dunks –– to bring the Hoosiers within six and then five points of the Buckeyes with two mini runs.

Walker and the Buckeyes were right there once again though, as Walker bailed Ohio State out with a deep contested 3 with the shot clock running down a few possessions later that pushed the lead back to 10.

“You’re not gonna run away from teams in this league, and you’re certainly not gonna run away from NCAA Tournament teams, like Indiana is, right away,” Holtmann said. “I think over time maybe you have a chance to create some distance. We were fortunate to do that tonight.”