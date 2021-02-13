BuckeyeGrove - No. 4 Ohio State wins sixth-straight, routs Indiana 78-59 on Saturday

No. 4 Ohio State wins sixth-straight, routs Indiana 78-59 on Saturday
The Buckeyes on defense are becoming nearly as aggressive as they are on offense.
No. 4 Ohio State (17-4, 11-4 Big Ten) defeated Indiana (11-9, 6-7 Big Ten) at Value City Arena by a score of 78-59 on Saturday.
Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis laid in a score and followed with a dunk to bring the Hoosiers within five points as the second half got underway, but the Buckeyes kindled yet another scoring run.
A 9-0 scoring streak paved by a 3-pointer and layup from redshirt-senior guard C.J. Walker put Ohio State ahead comfortably where it remained in the driver's seat to gain a win over Indiana in their lone meeting of the season.
"Good win against a really good Indiana team that is physical, tough and well-coached," head coach Chris Holtmann said. "Some of the stretches we had in the second half were really good. Good team win over a really good ballclub."
The Buckeyes held their opponent to under 67 points for the fifth time in their last seven games.
Redshirt-junior forward Justice Sueing notched his fourth double-double of the season behind 16 points and 10 rebounds, and sophomore forward E.J. Liddell scored a team-high 19.
"Having a run early is good and bad," Sueing said. "Especially in this game, it was a big emphasis. As we began to make the lead larger, coach continued to emphasize to keep playing and really keep them on their heels."
🍳 @OhioStateHoops is cookin' early.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 13, 2021
It's a 15-0 run for the Buckeyes, and E.J. Liddell is putting in work: pic.twitter.com/ne3BRFpkgc
Jackson-Davis won the opening tip, but Sueing scored the game’s first points on a putback layup during Ohio State’s first possession.
Sophomore guard Armaan Franklin got Indiana on the scoreboard with an ensuing 3-pointer, and Ohio State opened 4-9 from the field behind a 9-6 lead with 14:37 left in the opening half.
The Buckeyes took an early advantage during a 15-0 scoring run, keyed by two 3-pointers from Liddell and one from junior forward Duane Washington Jr. in addition to five quick rebounds from Sueing. Washington totaled 12 points on 4-8 shooting and brought down three rebounds.
The run continued to 19-0 until Jackson-Davis made the second of two free throws, ending the Hoosiers’ scoreless drought at 7:14.
"I thought we were good defensively in those segments," Holtmann said. "I thought we had the ability to get the ball where we needed it offensively. Started with our defense and trying to limit their effectiveness."
The Hoosiers committed 15 turnovers to which Ohio State capitalized for 21 points. The Buckeyes also out-rebounded the Hoosiers 36-28, including 12 offensive boards which stand as the most Ohio State has brought down in a conference game this season.
Pickerington, Ohio, native and Indiana redshirt-sophomore forward Jerome Hunter scored five-straight Indiana points as the Hoosiers made it 27-14 with 6:30 left until halftime. The Hoosiers opened 5-16 from the field, committing seven turnovers in the process.
Hunter made his second 3-pointer with 4:26 to go as Indiana creeped closer, getting within single digits following a pair of free throws sunk by senior guard Aljami Durham just under a minute later.
Washington ended an 11-0 Hoosiers run with a 3-pointer with 1:59 left, and the Buckeyes entered halftime with a 38-28 lead while shooting 47% from the field and 4-9 from deep.
Indiana opened the second half on a 6-2 start, then saw Jackson-Davis make back-to-back scores from down low to make it 45-40 with 14:11 to go.
"We knew they were going to have a run because basketball is a game of runs," freshman forward Zed Key said. "They weren't just going to lay down and give up. Give them credit."
Key scored six points and hauled in eight rebounds in addition to keeping up with Jackson-Davis in his latest display of keeping up with sizable players in the Big Ten.
Walker drained a deep 3-pointer as part of a 9-0 run to put Ohio State back ahead by double-digits. The veteran scored 10 points and connected a game-high four assists.
Hunter was called for a technical foul with 8:51, allowing Walker and senior forward Kyle Young to make three free throws. Sueing drew another foul on an and-one, then made his free throw to put Ohio State up 63-44 about 30 seconds later.
"That's just how basketball is, especially here in the Ten," Sueing said. "We came into the second half knowing we had to push and play our game, really just separate. It was a big emphasis for us to make sure we finish the game, all 40 minutes."
Jackson-Davis scored seven-straight Hoosiers points and junior forward Justin Ahrens hit his first 3-pointer of the game with 5:44 remaining. Ahrens had just five points, his fewest since Jan. 9 at Rutgers.
The Buckeyes closed the game having made four free throws and a couple of jumpers from Liddell and Walker. Ohio State finished 48% from the field and 7-16 from the 3-point line, it's fewest attempts in five games.
Ohio State will travel to Penn State for its second matchup with the Nittany Lions on Thursday at 8 p.m.