BuckeyeGrove - No. 4 Ohio State wins sixth-straight, routs Indiana 78-59 on Saturday

The Buckeyes on defense are becoming nearly as aggressive as they are on offense.

No. 4 Ohio State (17-4, 11-4 Big Ten) defeated Indiana (11-9, 6-7 Big Ten) at Value City Arena by a score of 78-59 on Saturday.

Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis laid in a score and followed with a dunk to bring the Hoosiers within five points as the second half got underway, but the Buckeyes kindled yet another scoring run.

A 9-0 scoring streak paved by a 3-pointer and layup from redshirt-senior guard C.J. Walker put Ohio State ahead comfortably where it remained in the driver's seat to gain a win over Indiana in their lone meeting of the season.

"Good win against a really good Indiana team that is physical, tough and well-coached," head coach Chris Holtmann said. "Some of the stretches we had in the second half were really good. Good team win over a really good ballclub."

The Buckeyes held their opponent to under 67 points for the fifth time in their last seven games.

Redshirt-junior forward Justice Sueing notched his fourth double-double of the season behind 16 points and 10 rebounds, and sophomore forward E.J. Liddell scored a team-high 19.

"Having a run early is good and bad," Sueing said. "Especially in this game, it was a big emphasis. As we began to make the lead larger, coach continued to emphasize to keep playing and really keep them on their heels."