The Ohio State passing game was not 100-percent sharp last week against Maryland, a "top-20 defense" as Urban Meyer was quick to remind everyone. Dwayne Haskins did throw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in a 52-51 game but a tipped ball led to an interception and drives did stall early in the game before a furious comeback allowed the Buckeyes to win the game. It would be difficult to single out just one player in the receivers room who helped get the Buckeyes across the finish line but you have to give Binjimen Victor special mention in the game, despite only having two receptions. He had a key 38-yard reception to move the ball down the field for the Buckeyes but it was his three-yard touchdown reception with 40 seconds left in the game that got the Buckeyes in position to take it to extra time. But enough about last week, this is all about facing Michigan. There is no one player in the receivers room that can boast having a ton of catches in their career against the Wolverines, KJ Hill leads the way with four, two each in 2017 and 2016. Parris Campbell had three in 2017 and as for the most memorable catch during this recent run? That would go to Austin Mack, who is injured and may be ready to come back for the bowl game, but that is still undetermined at this point. The point is, the Buckeyes, even with their success in this series in this current generation have never really gone about it via the air, so we are in uncharted territory. Terry McLaurin and Campbell each have nine touchdown receptions this season while Hill leads the Buckeyes with 772 receiving yards. There are weapons for Haskins to throw to but ultimately it is going to come down to protecting Haskins and finding soft spots in a stellar defense to be able to make open throws.

If we told you to guess which team on Michigan's schedule had the most success throwing the ball against this defense, you probably wouldn't get it on your first guess. Or your second. You ready to find out who it was? It was SMU of all teams. Now, of all the teams that Michigan has faced, SMU has the highest passing offense of all of them, checking in at No. 31 nationally with 267 yards per game. In their game in week three, SMU threw the ball for 209 yards and three touchdowns as part of a 45-20 loss. That three touchdown mark was by far the highest number allowed this season but it also shows that the Wolverines have not played a top-30 passing team. Where do the Buckeyes rank? No. 4 in the nation throwing the ball. Let's not get ahead of ourselves and say that the Buckeyes are going to walk into this game and throw all over the Wolverines, because the rival has a pretty strong secondary with Brandon Watson and Josh Metellus each having three interceptions apiece and the two have combined for a total of three pick-sixes. The Wolverines overall have four with Lavert Hill taking one back to the house as well. Michigan allowed less than 100 passing yards in five games this season but did see Indiana throw for 195 yards in a 31-20 game where the visiting Hoosiers led at halftime in a game where it just did not seem as if the Wolverines were all-that-focused on the team they were facing. The Buckeyes will face a stiff challenge from this unit but there will be some opportunities to pass and it will be on Haskins to connect with the open receivers and be willing to accept singles and doubles rather than going for homeruns in a game where field position is going to be critical.