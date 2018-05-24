Sounding Off: Junk food habit | First Highlight | Who's the GOAT?

Swing trip and we are just at the halfway point of this run. For those just getting involved now, we conducted two interviews with every player that we spoke to during our trip. The first one was the traditional 'Who is recruiting you' and 'Who do you like' type of interview, the traditional type of interview fans are used to seeing on a site like this.

But beyond that, we turned the cameras back on and asked every recruit we spoke to seven questions that were not part of a traditional interview. Some recruits did not have an answer for one or more of our questions, but some did, and the answers have been fantastic.

In today's selection we are talking superstitions. In particular, pregame superstitions or rituals. Most athletes have them, even if they don't want to admit it. We have all heard about having the lucky undershirt or maybe a favorite pregame song, but there is a lot more to what makes these guys tick than that. Check out the video above and find out what goes into a pregame routine for some of Ohio State's top targets.