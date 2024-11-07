How eye-catching grades at Penn State impact Buckeyes moving forward

in other news
Finding building blocks for Buckeyes on grade sheet before Penn State
There were encouraging moments for Ohio State in the tight win over Nebraska that the Buckeyes can build on Saturday.
Ohio State must reverse rushing trend ahead of Penn State game
Ohio State's rushing attack has struggled for two games, and faces a stiff test on Saturday against Penn State.
Key Takeaways as Buckeyes get back to practice ahead of Penn State trip
Ohio State is coming off a sloppy win and needs to make corrections heading into showdown at Penn State.
Trae Taylor connects with Ohio State, Buckeyes impress Dakota Guerrant
Ohio State left a big impression on a pair of the country's top-ranked 2027 prospects.
Three Pressing Questions for Buckeyes heading into Penn State clash
Ohio State escaped with a narrow win over Nebraska, and now it must hit the road to battle Penn State.
in other news
Finding building blocks for Buckeyes on grade sheet before Penn State
There were encouraging moments for Ohio State in the tight win over Nebraska that the Buckeyes can build on Saturday.
Ohio State must reverse rushing trend ahead of Penn State game
Ohio State's rushing attack has struggled for two games, and faces a stiff test on Saturday against Penn State.
Key Takeaways as Buckeyes get back to practice ahead of Penn State trip
Ohio State is coming off a sloppy win and needs to make corrections heading into showdown at Penn State.
- PRO
- CB
- ILB
- CB
- OT
- S
- WDE
- SDE
- DT
- WDE