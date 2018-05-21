Southern Swing was more than just a chance to talk recruiting with many of Ohio State's top football targets. It was a chance to get to know these players beyond the football field and talk a little bit more about life and career aspirations beyond football.

There always was a chance for a little fun and we are kicking off our series of "off the cuff" questions where we asked many of the targets some questions that go beyond "which schools are you looking at" and "when are you going to decide?".

We start off with a question that a lot of people are talking about with the NBA Playoffs going on right now. Lebron James is putting the Cavs on his back but is he really the greatest of all time (GOAT)?

For the sake of discussion, we narrowed our question down to picking between LBJ, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. It was not a unanimous decision but there was one overwhelming pick. Check out what everyone had to say.