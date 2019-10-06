COLUMBUS, Ohio - As Ohio State was tested on Saturday night, much like in basketball, the bench got a lot shorter as Ryan Day and his staff had to keep the top-performing players on the field much longer than in previous games. Snap counts into the 50s was pretty much unheard of in the first five games of the seasons for the Buckeyes but this game against the Spartans saw more than a dozen players play 50 snaps or more of Ohio State's 70-plus plays on offense and 60-plus plays on defense. For those looking for an updated version of the "Redshirt Tracker" we can save you the effort of looking at it because nobody that is still maintaining their redshirt saw time on either offense or defense and this game was within a couple of scores for most of the way after Ohio State's slow first quarter start on offense. How did the snaps break up? We take a look with help from our friends at PFF.com as we update the snap counts on our weekly Snap Count feature.

Quarterbacks

QB Snap Counts Player Play Count Justin Fields 76

There was no time for either Chris Chugunov or Gunnar Hoak to come into this game, Justin Fields saw all of the action and has the bangs and bruises to account for it. He admitted after the game that this is the most sore he has been after a game and he definitely earned some time in the cold tub after a stellar second quarter performance and upping his streak of games with both a passing and rushing touchdown to his credit.

Running Backs

RB Snap Counts Player Play Count JK Dobbins 58 Master Teague 18 Mitch Rossi 3

Dobbins saw the majority of the carries in this game but serious props have to go out to Master Teague as well who came in and got close to 100 yards of his own on just 14 carries in spelling Dobbins. Ohio State ran for 323 yards on the night, the second highest rushing total against a Mark Dantonio-led Michigan State team (2017 vs. Ohio State was the highest).

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

WR/TE Snap Counts Player Play Counts Garrett Wilson 36 KJ Hill 63 Austin Mack 38 Chris Olave 37 Binjimen Victor 40 Jeremy Ruckert 22 Rashod Berry 19 Jake Hausmann 13 Luke Farrell 33

The Buckeyes may have only had 17 completions on the night but these receivers were all out blocking and doing whatever was necessary to power the Buckeyes on to victory. KJ Hill led the way with an astounding 63 snaps in the game and also went on to lead the Buckeyes with seven catches on the night. The tight ends also got back into the mix and Luke Farrell found himself get into the end zone with a big reception down the stretch.

Offensive Line

OL Snap Counts Player Play Counts Josh Myers, Jonah Jackson, Wyatt Davis, Thayer Munford 76 Braden Bowen 70 Josh Alabi 6

Four of the starting linemen went the entire way with Josh Myers, Jonah Jackson, Wyatt Davis and Thayer Munford all seeing 76 of 76 offensive snaps as counted by PFF.com. Josh Alabi had his challenges in the first couple of series and the Buckeyes opted to put Braden Bowen in and he saw 70 snaps down the stretch as he rejoined the week one starting offensive line after missing the Nebraska game with an undisclosed injury.

Defensive Line

DL Snap Counts Player Play Counts Chase Young 62 Tyreke Smith 28 Zach Harrison 14 Javontae Jean-Baptiste 10 Davon Hamilton 28 Tommy Togiai 14 Antwuan Jackson 9 Jonathon Cooper 24 Robert Landers 23 Jashon Cornell 23 Haskell Garrett 21 Jerron Cage 1

The Buckeyes were still able to mix it up somewhat with the line but that did not stop Ohio State's most dominant defensive player from seeing more fo the snaps as Chase Young really never left the field with his 62 snaps. Beyond that, everyone else kept it below the 30-snap mark. The Buckeyes got 28 snaps out of Tyreke Smith, a welcome addition back to the lineup.

Linebackers

LB Snap Counts Player Play Counts Malik Harrison 55 Pete Werner 50 Brendon White 17 Tuf Borland 40 Baron Browning 41

The Buckeyes were pretty consistent in who was on the field at linebacker with Malik Harrison leading the way at 55 snaps. Pete Werner was not far behind with 50 snaps of his own while Tuf Borland and Baron Browning were only separated by one snap with both checking in around the low 40s.

Secondary

DB Snap Counts Player Play Counts Jordan Fuller 59 Jeffrey Okudah 59 Damon Arnette 34 Shaun Wade 68 Cam Brown 34 Marcus Williamson 9 Josh Proctor 15