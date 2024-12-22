Helmet Stickers: Cool quarterback, hot defense as Ohio State stomps Vols

Welcome to DTE Helmet Stickers. Since 1968, Ohio State has rewarded its top performers with stickers for big plays, wins and key milestones. We at Dotting the 'Eyes can't physically reward any stickers but we're doing our part to highlight the players that stood out the most in every Buckeyes victory.

COLUMBUS—It was more than just cathartic for Ryan Day and Ohio State: it was absolutely necessary.

The Buckeyes rolled over the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday night, stomping their SEC guests 42-17 in a game that felt much more lopsided than the 25-point margin indicated.

Ohio State came out of the gate swinging and connected on shot after shot, dismantling the Vols with an aggressive mindset that has been prevalent all week in Columbus.

"We've talked about that the last few weeks in some of the press conferences we've been in," Day said after the game. "I know you've heard us harp on execution, execution, execution, because there's a lot of things coming out of that last game that we just look back on and we just didn't execute very well. And certainly there are things that we needed to do better in terms of scheme. But we also didn't execute. I thought we for the most part fielded the kicks better in this game.

"I thought we blocked better in this game. I thought we ran through contact better in this game. And certainly we threw and caught better in this game. And that made a huge difference in it ... there was a confidence coming out of that first quarter because we were playing with a lot of energy."

The Buckeyes led 21-0 after that first quarter and never looked back, pounding Tennessee into submission with a relentless wave of pressure on offense and defense. As a result, Ohio State gets a chance to fix one of its two blemishes this year when they head to California to play the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.

Before then, we're taking another glance at the first round of the College Football Playoff and awarding some Buckeyes Leaves to Saturday's standouts.