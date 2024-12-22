Ohio State: Five thoughts on Buckeyes' emphatic win vs. Tennessee

Ohio State is focused on a national title run this season, but the Buckeyes also have their 2025 schedule now.
Ohio State has a few spots it needs to address in the transfer portal now that it's wide open.
Grading the Buckeyes defensive haul as Ohio State signs the No. 3-ranked class in the 2025 cycle.
Ohio State has a daunting path in the College Football Playoff, starting with a home date against Tennessee.
Grading the Buckeyes offensive haul as Ohio State signs the No. 3-ranked class in the 2025 cycle.
