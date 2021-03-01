BuckeyeGrove - Six-day break important as Buckeyes look to reset from 3-game skid

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Following a mid-season surge to No. 4 in the AP Poll and a seven-game win streak, the Buckeyes have dropped three games in a row and are in need of a chance to reset.

Fourth-year head coach Chris Holtmann said following Sunday’s loss to the Hawkeyes that the Buckeyes “did not have the emotional juice” they’ve typically had come game time.

“I don’t think, defensively, we’ve been great in any of the three games; these last couple games our offense has really been poor,” Holtmann said. “I think we just haven’t been where we need to be physically, both with our health and overall energy.”

Sunday’s 73-57 loss to No. 9 Iowa was one of Ohio State’s most out-of-sync games this season. The Buckeyes scored just 11 points in the opening 11:57, even making just one field goal over a length of eight minutes between 15:45 and 7:40 in the first half.

Ohio State came out of the break on a 14-2 run, but didn’t sustain it and committed nine turnovers in the second half. Holtmann said the Buckeyes played “as sloppy as we’ve been all year,” and ultimately finished with 13 turnovers, its most since Jan. 27 against Penn State.

The Buckeyes will now go six days between games, tying their season’s longest-such period since Jan. 3-9. That stretch saw Ohio State lose a top-25 matchup at then-No. 21 Minnesota before bouncing back with a win at then-No. 15 Rutgers.

“We could use the rest, we need it,” Holtmann said. “We’ve got some guys that are struggling a little bit, little bit fatigued, struggling with maybe a little bit of confidence right now. Hopefully we can get that figured out.”