BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State-Michigan showdown had look and feel of NCAA Tournament game

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- If Sunday’s first-ever top-five showdown between No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State showed anything, it’s that the feeling of March Madness is in the air.

After a challenging year without the 2020 NCAA Tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Selection Sunday presents itself in less than three weeks. The realm of college basketball was given a taste of what the game has missed with last weekend’s epic 92-87 contest between bitter rivals and projected No. 1 seeds, and the Buckeyes felt it.

“This is the time when teams are at their best going into March,” junior forward Duane Washington Jr. said Sunday. “The Big Ten is the best basketball conference in the country. Teams are really, really good; they have been all year.”

There were a total of 17 lead changes between the Buckeyes and Wolverines on Sunday, and neither team reached a double-digit advantage on the scoreboard.

The two teams were also tied at 11 different instances for a total of 7:19; that's about 18% of the game where both Ohio State and Michigan were deadlocked and even.

And that's the beauty of college basketball.

"It’s hard to feel that way being on the losing end of it," head coach Chris Holtmann said. "It was a game certainly that was played with great pace and, for the most part, really good execution offensively. Guys made a lot of shots."

It was the highest-scoring game between the two programs in over 15 years, with both teams shooting 53% from the field. A combined total of 63 buckets were made with an added 31 free throws in what was sure to be a dream game for those offensive-minded.

The Buckeyes are seeking to make their third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance, or third in four years if last season's canceled competition is counted.

“My focus right now is just going to be on areas we can improve and grow and get better," Holtmann said. "I think in terms of a measuring stick, I do think they’re good and they’re deserving of everything that comes their way. My focus is our team, and I think we’re a good team as well."

Not many NCAA Tournament games may be as jam-packed with 3-pointers or paint-points; only two of the last 10 National Championship games have seen one team break 80 points. The average combined score of the last 10 National Championship games is 133.3 points, a 25.5% decrease in the total scoring from Sunday's Ohio State-Michigan contest.

Washington was part of the recent Buckeyes team to compete in the postseason glory that is March Madness, and he scored a combined total of six points in 21 minutes against No. 6 Iowa State and No. 3 Houston.

“Everybody knows March Madness - last year we didn’t have one," Washington said. "Teams are prepping and preparing themselves at a really high level to take part in that. Some really high level competition.”

For the Buckeyes, their March Madness may be coming early. Ohio State's next test will be Thursday against Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing, where the Buckeyes haven't won since 2012. Then, the Buckeyes will defend home court against No. 9 Iowa on Sunday before wrapping the regular season against No. 5 Illinois on March 6.

The Buckeyes have already beaten that trio of teams during the 2020-21 season.

Holtmann said his coaching staff will look to do things in practice to put his team in better positions defensively and avoid allowing 90+ points to an opponent, and with Holtmann's self-described "gauntlet" approaching, the season's closing stretch will give fans a preview of what's to come.

“I thought our guys competed and battled, there’s no question this team has an unbelievable connection," Holtmann said. "There’s no question we’re a good team.

"We need to be better come Thursday night in certain areas."