BuckeyeGrove - Typical Garza performance overwhelms Ohio State defense

Luka Garza rarely has off-nights.

The probable Wooden Award winner is a picture-perfect example of consistency. He has scored fewer than 15 points once in 24 games played this season and has completed just eight games without eclipsing the 20-point barrier.

In fact, Garza’s 16-point performance against Ohio State on Feb. 4 marked his second-lowest scoring output of the season.

That pedestrian showing wasn’t going to appear twice in the same season-- especially against a side as undersized as this Buckeye team.



Iowa’s 6-foot-11 big man left no room for doubt in his team’s 73-57 win over Ohio State on Sunday afternoon, scoring 24 points on 10-16 shooting, snatching 11 rebounds, and manhandling Buckeye defenders in the paint at every opportunity.

There was no answer.



When Garza saw single coverage early, he feasted, scoring 12 points in the game’s first 11 minutes and having his way on every chance remotely close to the rim.

“You know, we couldn’t do much, honestly," Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said following the contest. "We couldn’t take away his strengths when we were playing him in the one-on-one. I didn’t think we had enough detail. Some of it is we’ve got some young guys playing him, but that’s my fault.”

When Holtmann opted to send a double or triple-team, the results weren’t much different.



With at least a three-inch height advantage on every Ohio State defender (not to mention a 30-pound hold in the weight category), Garza took his time in the post, finding shooters on the perimeter and snagging multiple second chances for his team.



“We’ve obviously gotta guard him better," Holtmann said. "They had a good attack with some of our double teams, and they made shots.”

It wasn't a spectacular day for the senior big man, but it was remarkably consistent, overwhelmingly effective, and a back-breaker against nearly every Ohio State run.

In other words, it was just your average day for one of the nation’s best players.