BuckeyeGrove - Typical Garza performance overwhelms Ohio State defense

Typical Garza performance overwhelms Ohio State defense
Luka Garza rarely has off-nights.
The probable Wooden Award winner is a picture-perfect example of consistency. He has scored fewer than 15 points once in 24 games played this season and has completed just eight games without eclipsing the 20-point barrier.
In fact, Garza’s 16-point performance against Ohio State on Feb. 4 marked his second-lowest scoring output of the season.
That pedestrian showing wasn’t going to appear twice in the same season-- especially against a side as undersized as this Buckeye team.
Iowa’s 6-foot-11 big man left no room for doubt in his team’s 73-57 win over Ohio State on Sunday afternoon, scoring 24 points on 10-16 shooting, snatching 11 rebounds, and manhandling Buckeye defenders in the paint at every opportunity.
There was no answer.
When Garza saw single coverage early, he feasted, scoring 12 points in the game’s first 11 minutes and having his way on every chance remotely close to the rim.
“You know, we couldn’t do much, honestly," Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said following the contest. "We couldn’t take away his strengths when we were playing him in the one-on-one. I didn’t think we had enough detail. Some of it is we’ve got some young guys playing him, but that’s my fault.”
When Holtmann opted to send a double or triple-team, the results weren’t much different.
With at least a three-inch height advantage on every Ohio State defender (not to mention a 30-pound hold in the weight category), Garza took his time in the post, finding shooters on the perimeter and snagging multiple second chances for his team.
“We’ve obviously gotta guard him better," Holtmann said. "They had a good attack with some of our double teams, and they made shots.”
It wasn't a spectacular day for the senior big man, but it was remarkably consistent, overwhelmingly effective, and a back-breaker against nearly every Ohio State run.
In other words, it was just your average day for one of the nation’s best players.
Seemingly every time the Buckeyes inched their way within a few possessions, Garza was there with a timely basket, spine-crushing screen, or offensive rebound.
Ohio State’s crippling lack of size has been touched on countless times this season, but on Sunday, that deficiency wasn’t what killed the Buckeyes.
The culprit was simply the constant pressure Garza puts on every defense he sees.
He plods up and down the hardwood, sealing defender after defender in the paint and drawing big men to the perimeter with his outside threat. Even without seeing consistent touches in the post, Garza created multiple looks for teammates by simply planting himself under the rim.
“I think physically-- we just haven’t been where we need to be physically, both with our health and with our overall energy," Holtmann said of his team's ability to defend the interior.
Zed Key, E.J. Liddell, and Kyle Young tried their best to bang with the Hawkeye bruiser, providing three warm bodies to soak up Garza’s relentless physicality. But there was only so much a trio of 6-foot-8 forwards could do against the most efficient post point-creator in recent college basketball memory.
Down 10 with eight minutes remaining, Ohio State needed a stop to keep its hopes alive. Iowa went straight to Garza, who (after being double-teamed) found Joe Toissant at the top of the arc, who dished left to Joe Wieskamp for a wide-open 3-pointer.
Dagger.
Garza didn’t register a point on said possession. He wasn’t even credited with an assist. But he undoubtedly created a wide-open look from deep for a 48-percent 3-point shooter.
That’s the impact Luka Garza has on winning games.
No matter how molasses-like he seems to be jogging up and down the court, he’ll calmly and reliably pour in 25 points on a regular basis.
He’ll create open shots for everyone on the court.
He’ll drive opposing bigs into foul trouble and opposing coaches into fits of rage.
Unfortunately for Ohio State, Garza did everything he typically does on Sunday afternoon, sending the Buckeyes spiraling to their third-straight loss.
“Certainly, this is unlike any stretch I’ve ever been a part of," Holtmann said. "But what I’m hoping is that it gets us better. It’ll be a measure of our ability to handle disappointment and adversity and challenges.
"This is certainly the first time this season where we’ve had a stretch like this."