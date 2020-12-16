BuckeyeGrove - Signed: Rivals250 CB Denzel Burke

Denzel Burke reeled in roughly a couple of dozen offers throughout the course of his recruitment, but it ultimately came down to a handful of schools for him back in May. The 11th-ranked cornerback on Rivals revealed a Pac-12-heavy top five on May 12 that featured Colorado, Oregon, USC and Washington. 12 days later, however, he committed to the other program that was in his final group: Ohio State. With this commitment back in the spring, Ryan Day’s program showed that they’re establishing a presence in Arizona. Along with Burke joining the fold, the Buckeyes signed four-star prospects Jack Miller and Lathan Ransom in the 2020 cycle. They also are the prohibitive favorite to land four-star junior Kyion Grayes. Switching back to Burke, it’s unfortunate that he missed most of his senior season due to a shoulder injury. He’ll be in Columbus next month as he is going to enroll early, and there’s been no indication that he won’t be healthy by the time spring practice begins.

Why Burke Committed to Ohio State

“It feels great. I feel like I made the right decision,” Burke told BuckeyeGrove following his announcement. “I know what they can do for me the next three to four years. I have the chance to work with a great coaching staff and be part of a great brotherhood. I know they’re going to develop me into a great DB and hopefully a first rounder. Now I’m going to go up there and work my tail off, just keep working every day.”

Analyzing Burke's Skill Set