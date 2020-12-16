BuckeyeGrove - Signed: Rivals100 RB TreVeyon Henderson

TreVeyon Henderson’s recruitment did not take a traditional path as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and ensuing dead period. The fourth-ranked running back on Rivals had previously intended on taking trips out to multiple schools during the spring before making his final decision. As a result of the NCAA-mandated dead period, however, Henderson was unable to utilize these visits and any of his five available officials. One of the programs Henderson wanted to check out for an unofficial visit was Ohio State, which had made his top nine in March. Even though a trip to the school never transpired as a result of the pandemic, Henderson committed to the Buckeyes without ever needing to visit Columbus. This demonstrated great confidence in Ryan Day’s program, the future they are building and the coaching staff he has developed solid relationships with. It was not even a reactionary decision because of the unexpected dead period; Henderson was all on board with the Buckeyes from start to finish and never visited any other schools. Now, on Wednesday morning, Henderson was able to make things 100 percent official with Ohio State as he just faxed in his LOI to the school. Henderson is a part of arguably the top running back class in the 2021 class as fellow Rivals100 prospect Evan Pryor is joining him in Columbus. The pair of recruits have not only signed early, but they’ll also be enrolled at Ohio State by this time next month.

Why Henderson Committed to Ohio State

"Everything about it," Henderson told BuckeyeGrove in March when asked why Ohio State was his choice. "It's a great football program. They offer a great education. There's great people there. I can accomplish everything I want at Ohio State. I can go on and on about what made me commit there."

Analyzing Henderson's Skill Set