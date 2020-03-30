Ohio State landed another big commitment last week, when the nation's third-ranked running back, TreVeyon Henderson of Hopewell (Va.), pledged to the Buckeyes over offers from 40 schools including Oklahoma, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, USC, Virginia, and Virginia Tech, among others.

While anyone who follows recruiting wasn't surprised when the news broke Friday, that may have not been the case as recently as a month ago. Henderson has never visited Columbus, and while that isn't necessarily a requirement for a commitment (see: JK Dobbins, Marcus Baugh, Michael Thomas), it's pretty rare for a pledge to happen without one.

The Scarlet and Gray have been building a relationship with Henderson for some time, though, and were supposed to get an April visit from the dynamic athlete, but a ban on recruiting activity stemming from the spread of Coronavirus squashed any plans of that happening in the near future. Henderson did some thinking over the past few weeks and decided that despite never seeing the campus or the facilities in person, that he knew Ohio State was the place to him, and thus ended his commitment by announcing he would play for the Buckeyes at the next level.

BuckeyeGrove caught up with Henderson, the nation's 65th overall player, following his announcement, to hear more about why he selected Columbus as his future home over so many other outstanding choices.