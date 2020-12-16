BuckeyeGrove - Signed: Ohio-based prospect Jaylen Johnson

Jaylen Johnson has been one of Ohio State’s commits who is very active on Twitter and is a great ambassador for the Buckeyes.

He is always encouraging big-time targets to team up with him at the next level, and definitely takes pride in assisting on the recruiting trail.

Johnson has not wavered at all since announcing his decision to team up with the Buckeyes back on Jan. 7 of this year. The Cincinnati-based senior did make it known on June 29, however, that his recruitment is done and he’s “1,000,000%” loyal to Ohio State.

After being committed for nearly a year, Johnson was able to make his dreams officially a reality as he just faxed in his LOI to Ryan Day’s program. While he just signed with the Buckeyes, Johnson will be having his signing ceremony tonight at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Although he is listed as an outside linebacker on Rivals, don’t expect Johnson to stay at one particular role in college. Johnson is best suited for the “Bullet” position in Ohio State’s defense, which is a hybrid of linebacker/safety.

Johnson is unfortunately unable to graduate early due to his school’s graduation rules, so he’ll be enrolling in the summer.