BuckeyeGrove - Signed: Ohio-based prospect Jaylen Johnson

Signed: Ohio-based prospect Jaylen Johnson
Jaylen Johnson has been one of Ohio State’s commits who is very active on Twitter and is a great ambassador for the Buckeyes.
He is always encouraging big-time targets to team up with him at the next level, and definitely takes pride in assisting on the recruiting trail.
Johnson has not wavered at all since announcing his decision to team up with the Buckeyes back on Jan. 7 of this year. The Cincinnati-based senior did make it known on June 29, however, that his recruitment is done and he’s “1,000,000%” loyal to Ohio State.
After being committed for nearly a year, Johnson was able to make his dreams officially a reality as he just faxed in his LOI to Ryan Day’s program. While he just signed with the Buckeyes, Johnson will be having his signing ceremony tonight at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Although he is listed as an outside linebacker on Rivals, don’t expect Johnson to stay at one particular role in college. Johnson is best suited for the “Bullet” position in Ohio State’s defense, which is a hybrid of linebacker/safety.
Johnson is unfortunately unable to graduate early due to his school’s graduation rules, so he’ll be enrolling in the summer.
Why Johnson Committed to Ohio State
“Well, to start off, Ohio State was my dream school growing up," Johnson told BuckeyeGrove back in late June. "Academically, they have what I want to major in, so that sealed the deal off the rip for the first reason why I closed my recruitment. Secondly, at a football standpoint, I made a relationship with these commits and these guys on the team.
"So, why would I abandon them and take their trust and their loyalty in me, and just throw it away? I don't do that. That's another reason I committed, because of the friendships I'm building with these players. Who wouldn't want to play at Ohio State? It's one of the best college football programs ever."
Analyzing Johnson's Skill Set
I am definitely of a fan of Jaylen Johnson and what he brings to the table.
It’s always appealing to have a prospect capable of lining up at different positions, and Johnson fits that bill.
As a safety, Johnson does a pretty good job in pass coverage with sticking to his opposition and recording pass deflections. He’s not as fast as a guy like Jantzen Dunn, but has serviceable speed for the role Ohio State will use him at.
At linebacker, the 6-foot-1, 212-pounder makes his presence known in the run game, and you have to take notice of the way he attacks off the edge. Johnson is a good tackler as well, and the way he wraps up ball carriers shows off solid technique.
One thing Josh Helmholdt did note about Johnson’s skill set after seeing him in person in November is that he needs to get better at disengaging blockers. Helmholdt said there were too many times when he was taken out of a play.
It may be a couple of years before he gets on the field in Columbus, but the potential is certainly there for him to contribute at the “Bullet” position.
