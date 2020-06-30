BuckeyeGrove - Catching up with the commits: Ohio-based LB Jaylen Johnson

On Jan. 7, Jaylen Johnson had evaluated all of his options and came to the conclusion that Ohio State was where he wanted to attend college, becoming the Buckeye's first commit of 2020.

Even with Johnson being from Cincinnati and growing up with Ohio State as his dream school, there was always the possibility of him taking officials elsewhere and reconsidering his decision.

That was the case until last night.

On Monday, Johnson announced via Twitter that his recruitment is "finally closed," and that he's "1,000,000%" committed to the Buckeyes.

"Well, to start off, Ohio State was my dream school growing up," Johnson told BuckeyeGrove. "Academically, they have what I want to major in, so that sealed the deal off the rip for the first reason why I closed my recruitment. Secondly, at a football standpoint, I made a relationship with these commits and these guys on the team.