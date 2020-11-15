Ohio state semifinals prospect report
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Ohio high school state playoffs played semifinal games over the weekend that matched a number of top college prospects against each other. Both games were close affairs, but fe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news